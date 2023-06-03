Andy McBrine
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|30th Apr, 1993
|Age
|31 years, 3 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|82
|32
|69
|120
|23
|Innings
|12
|55
|18
|50
|90
|36
|Not Out
|1
|12
|6
|16
|14
|3
|Runs
|276
|822
|155
|674
|1693
|834
|High Score
|86
|79
|36
|52
|117
|86
|Average
|25.09
|19.11
|12.91
|19.82
|22.27
|25.27
|Strike Rate
|50.18
|70.67
|117.42
|119.92
|68.93
|52.85
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|50S
|2
|2
|0
|1
|5
|6
|6S
|3
|13
|5
|28
|25
|8
|4S
|37
|78
|11
|51
|161
|111
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|82
|32
|69
|120
|23
|Innings
|8
|77
|26
|61
|109
|31
|overs
|201.5
|643.5
|68
|181
|897.4
|544.5
|Runs
|781
|2915
|487
|1268
|3987
|1789
|wickets
|14
|84
|23
|62
|113
|40
|bestinning
|6/118
|5/29
|2/7
|3/19
|5/29
|6/118
|bestmatch
|7/170
|5/29
|2/7
|3/19
|5/29
|7/127
|Average
|55.78
|34.70
|21.17
|20.45
|35.28
|44.72
|econ
|3.86
|4.52
|7.16
|7.00
|4.44
|3.28
|Strike Rate
|86.5
|45.9
|17.7
|17.5
|47.6
|81.7
|4W
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5W
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
