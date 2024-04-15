
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Reece Topley Career, Records, Biography & More

Reece Topley Career, Records, Biography & More

Reece Topley
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born21st Feb, 1994
Age30 years, 5 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches26221487146
Innings117322254
Not Out85241422
Runs18139865132
High Score69141916
Average6.006.5012.258.124.12
Strike Rate30.0081.2598.9848.8720.56
100S00000
50S00000
6S10220
4S0111414
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 26221487146
Innings 26221447176
overs 195.278.1502544.31322
Runs 1019649412629754382
wickets 3822192115163
bestinning 6/243/224/206/246/29
bestmatch 6/243/224/206/2411/85
Average 26.8129.5021.4825.8626.88
econ 5.218.308.215.463.31
Strike Rate 30.821.315.628.448.6
4W 10595
5W 10018
10w 00002
News related "Reece Topley"
thumb

Records in tatters as SRH boss RCB at M Chinnaswamy

Sunrisers Hyderabad have bettered their own record of highest team total - 277, as they posted 287 against RCB on Monday (15th April). Travis Head's blistering hundred, Heinrich Kl

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Brydon Carse replaces injured Reece Topley in England's World Cup squad

Brydon Carse, a right-arm fastbowler, has been added to England's World Cup 2023 roster as a substitute forReece Topley, a pace bowler who sustained an injury.Carse is scheduled to

thumb

Reece Topley ruled out of ICC ODI World Cup 2023

The England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed that Reece Topley has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup in India. Topley suffered a fracture in his le

thumb

Topley may miss rest of the World Cup matches, Archer not a replacement for him

Reece Topley's unfortunatehistory with injuries has struck again, as he will likely miss the rest ofEngland's World Cup campaign due to a suspected broken finger. Although Englandc

thumb

Malan masterclass before Reece Topley's 4 fer steamroll Bangladesh by 137 runs

England have steamrolled Bangladesh by 137 runs on Tuesday (10th October) at Dharamsala. Malan's outstanding 140 aided by Root's majestic 82 helped England post an indomitable tota

thumb

Live: Bangladesh bowl first, Mahedi comes in for Mahmudullah

Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to bowl first in the ICC ODI World Cup match against England on Tuesday(October 10) in Dharamsala.Bangladesh have made one changeto their si

thumb

Litton Das suffers unfortunate dismissal in World Cup warm-up game

Bangladesh opener Litton Dassuffered an unfortunate out in the ongoing warm-up match against England.Litton was not out according to the laws of cricket even though the ball hitthe

thumb

Liam Livingstone's majestic 95 thumps New Zealand as England square the series by 1-1

England have beaten New Zealand by 79 runs on Sunday (10th September) at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Liam Livingstone's majestic 95 off just 78 deliveries followed by Reece Topley'

thumb

IPL 2023: RCB signs Wayne Parnell in replacement for injured Reece Topley

Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed South African pace bowling all-rounder Wayne Parnell to replace the injured Reece Topley.Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed South Afric

thumb

SA20 will be a setup for the IPL, says Reece Topley

Ahead of the inaugural edition of SA20, England's fast bowler Reece Topley, who will play for Durban's Super Giants, felt the restarted tournament will provide a good platform to j

thumb

7 Bangladesh cricketers including Shakib, Tamim, Litton register for PSL draft

A bunch of foreign cricketershave included their names in the players' draft of the eighth season ofPakistan Super League (PSL). Among them, there are 7 Bangladesh cricketers.They

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.