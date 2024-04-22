
Mehran Khan

Mehran Khan
NationalityOman
RoleAll Rounder
Born13th Apr, 1987
Age37 years, 3 months, 29 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewT20IT20List A
Matches25312
Innings19242
Not Out440
Runs19324332
High Score292920
Average12.8612.1516.00
Strike Rate111.56114.08114.28
100S000
50S000
6S683
4S14182
OverviewT20IT20List A
Matches 25312
Innings 16192
overs 42505
Runs 30035226
wickets 13170
bestinning 3/174/24
bestmatch 3/174/24
Average 23.0720.70
econ 7.147.045.20
Strike Rate 19.317.6
4W 010
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Mehran Khan"
thumb

UAE qualify for Asia Cup 2025

The United Arab Emirates (UAE)have secured a place in the main stage of the 2025 Asia Cup after defeatingOman in the final of the ACC Premier Cup. Skipper Mohammed Waseem led from

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Oman win T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier final

Oman and Nepal have alreadyqualified for the 2024 T20 World Cup from the Asia region. The final match ofthe qualifiers was full of excitement. There, Oman became the champion after

thumb

Oman and Nepal qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Nepal and Oman won their respective semi-finals at the Asian Qualifiers to book their place in the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup.Nepal and Oman emerged victorious from their respective

thumb

Afghanistan A to tour Oman for white-ball series in October

The Afghanistan Cricket Board today confirmed that AfghanAbdalyan (Afghanistan A Team) will tour Oman for a two-match One Day series and a five-match T20I series from October 12 to

thumb

Oman fined for slow over rate against Zimbabwe

Oman has been fined 40 percent of his match fee for showing a slow over-rate in Thursday's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.Oman was penaliz

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Bangladesh to do camp outside of the country for best T20 World Cup preparations

Bangladesh team managementplanned a three-day practice camp in Mirpur before the tri-series and T20 WorldCup in New Zealand. According to the schedule, the camp is running now star

thumb

Live: Bangladesh opt to bat in a must win game, Naim in place of Soumya

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and elected to bat first in their encounter against Oman. This match is a must win game for the Tigers, as a defeat will elimi

thumb

Batting a massive concern as Bangladesh take on Oman in a must win game

Bangladesh will be locking horns against co-host Omanin a must win encounter. The match will start from 8 pm in the Al Amerat Cricket stadium.The Tigers will be quite content with

thumb

Oman opts to bowl in ICC T20 World Cup opener

The muchawaited ICC T20 World Cup 2021 kicks off from today, and it begins with thecontest between Oman and Papua New Guinea. Oman captainZeeshan Maqsood won the toss and elected t

thumb

Openers guide Oman to a comfortable victory against PNG

Oman takes theopening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, as they beat Papua New Guinea by 10wickets. Openers Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas completed the chase for Omanwith ease a

Latest News

