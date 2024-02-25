Tahir Baig Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Overview
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|5
|Innings
|0
|7
|Not Out
|0
|2
|Runs
|0
|6
|High Score
|0
|2
|Average
|1.20
|Strike Rate
|100S
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|4S
|0
|0
|Overview
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|5
|Innings
|0
|0
|overs
|35
|0
|Runs
|128
|364
|wickets
|5
|16
|bestinning
|2/24
|6/47
|bestmatch
|2/24
|Average
|25.60
|22.75
|econ
|3.65
|Strike Rate
|42.0
|4W
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
News related "Tahir Baig"
Haris Rauf ruled out of PSL 2024 due to injury
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf ofLahore Qalandars has been ruled out of the rest of the Pakistan Super League(PSL). Rauf injured his shoulder yesterday (February 24) in the match agains
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Pakistan players haven’t received salary from 5 months, Shocking reveals by Rashid Latif
Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has given a startling insight into the current state of Pakistan cricket. As Pakistan struggles on the field in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket
Lahore Qalandars signs landmark deal with Zimbabwe cricket
Lahore Qalandars will set up a high-performance center in Harare to train up-and-coming Zimbabwe cricketers. According to a press release from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franc
Haris Rauf to lead as Lahore Qalandars announce squad in exhibition match against PCB XI
Right arm pacesetter Haris Rauf will captain Lahore Qalandars when they take on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) XI in a exhibition match on May 28 in Narowal.Celebrating Youm-e-Ta
Imran Khan slams BCCI for isolating Pakistani players
Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan has criticized the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not allowing Pakistani cricketers to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Shaheen Afridi's, wife Ansha poses with PSL 2023 trophy
Lahore Qalandar's captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has been in the spotlight since yesterday (Saturday) as he sailed his side to victory in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super Leagu
Shaheen Afridi appointed as skipper of PSL 2023 team of the tournament
Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi was appointed team captain of HBL PSL 8 by an independent panel chaired by Haroon Rashid (HBL PSL 8 Technical Committee Chairman) and which al
Shaheen Afridi played qualifier with fever, says Shahid Afridi
Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi played against Multan Sultans in the qualifiers of this season's Pakistan Super League (PSL) while suffering from a fever, Shahid Afrid
Shaheen Afridi can become an all-rounder like Hardik Pandya, says Mohammad Amir
Mohammad Amir believes ace fast bowler Shaheen Afridi can be a real all-rounder for Pakistan at the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup, due to be held in India later this year.Former Paki
Billings impressed with Shaheen's leadership skills in PSL 8
Lahore Qalandars wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings praised skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi for his leadership during the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).England cricke
Peshawar beats Lahore, eliminates Karachi Kings from PSL playoffs
Shaheen Shah Afridi's first half century and four wickets were in vain as his defending champions Lahore Qalandars lost to 35-run Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League on Tue