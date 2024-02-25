
Tahir Baig Career, Biography & More

Tahir Baig
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
OverviewList A1st Class
Matches45
Innings07
Not Out02
Runs06
High Score02
Average1.20
Strike Rate
100S00
50S00
6S00
4S00
OverviewList A1st Class
Matches 45
Innings 00
overs 350
Runs 128364
wickets 516
bestinning 2/246/47
bestmatch 2/24
Average 25.6022.75
econ 3.65
Strike Rate 42.0
4W 00
5W 01
10w 00
