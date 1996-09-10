Lorcan Tucker
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Born
|10th Sep, 1996
|Age
|27 years, 11 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|44
|59
|109
|91
|19
|Innings
|8
|37
|55
|95
|76
|28
|Not Out
|0
|4
|8
|17
|8
|3
|Runs
|351
|685
|1013
|1673
|1888
|821
|High Score
|108
|83
|94
|94
|133
|108
|Average
|43.87
|20.75
|21.55
|21.44
|27.76
|32.84
|Strike Rate
|64.40
|78.73
|123.53
|128.79
|88.38
|53.10
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|50S
|1
|3
|6
|8
|10
|4
|6S
|1
|10
|25
|51
|33
|9
|4S
|46
|58
|93
|151
|193
|98
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|44
|59
|109
|91
|19
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Lorcan Tucker"
Mustafizur's 4 wicket haul gives Bangladesh a thrilling win over Ireland
Bangladesh won the third ODI by 4 runs and taken the series by 2-0 after the washout of first match. Ireland after winning the toss chose to bowl first. Bangladesh gave a chance to
Balbirnie, batters put Ireland to a strong position after day 1
After being thumped in the first match, Ireland have come stronger in the second one. Captain Balbirnie led the platform for Ireland, Tucker and Stirling kept the impetus towards t
Tucker's stunning ton gives Ireland a ray of hope in Mirpur test
Ireland started the day with 27-4 and trailing Bangladesh by 180 runs. But they had a terrific comeback in the first two sessions. They just lost one wicket in the first session wh
Ireland's Lorcan Tucker miss Zimbabwe T20Is to play ILT20
Star wicketkeeper, team batsman Lorcan Tucker will be without Ireland's Lorcan Tucker to miss the T20I series against Zimbabwe. Ireland's Lorcan Tucker will forgo the T20I series a
Finch, bowlers help Australia to secure convincing win against Ireland
Australia have won their fourthmatch in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup comprehensively by 42 runs against Irelandon Monday (October 31) at The Gabba in Brisbane. With the win, they ha
Balbirnie expresses satisfaction after defeating one of tournament favorites
Ireland defeated England by 5runs on DLS for the first time in ICC T20 World Cup today at Melbourne CricketGround (MCG). Andy Balbirnie, Ireland's captain, is thrilled to have beat
Ireland pick up famous win against England in T20 World Cup
Ireland have registered a famouswin against England in a rain-hit game of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 onWednesday (October 26) at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). They beat the Eng
Ireland qualify for Super 12s eliminating two-time champions West Indies
Ireland have knocked out West Indiesfrom the group stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and secured the Super 12spot on Friday (October 21) in Hobart. They just crushed the two-tim
Gurbaz's fifty helps Afghanistan beat Ireland to make series 2-1
Afghanistan have won by 22 runsin the third match of the five-match T20I series against hosts Ireland onFriday (August 12) in Belfast. Coming from 2-0 behind, the visitors narrowed
Bowlers, Balbirnie give Ireland an easy win
Ireland have registered theirsecond win against Afghanistan on Thursday (August 11) in Belfast and lead the five-matchT20I series by 2-0. Brilliant bowling from the Irish bowlers a
Balbirnie, Tucker star in Ireland's big win against Afghanistan
Ireland have finally managed towin a match after losing seven T20Is and three ODIs straight. They beat thestrong Afghanistan side by 7 wickets on Tuesday (August 9) in Belfast. Wit
Parnell's five-for helps South Africa to whitewash Ireland
South Africa have beaten Irelandby a huge margin of 44 runs in the second and final T20I in Bristol, England.With this victory, the Proteas achieved the glory of whitewashing the o