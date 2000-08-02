Sandeep Lamichhane Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Nepal
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|2nd Aug, 2000
|Age
|24 years, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|51
|47
|138
|75
|1
|Innings
|35
|17
|39
|47
|2
|Not Out
|8
|8
|22
|13
|1
|Runs
|376
|57
|120
|416
|64
|High Score
|35
|16
|16
|35
|39
|Average
|13.92
|6.33
|7.05
|12.23
|64.00
|Strike Rate
|82.81
|90.47
|86.95
|71.84
|160.00
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|6
|1
|2
|6
|6
|4S
|33
|2
|4
|35
|3
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|51
|47
|138
|75
|1
|Innings
|50
|47
|136
|74
|2
|overs
|462.2
|175.5
|506.1
|673
|36
|Runs
|2023
|1119
|3451
|2889
|134
|wickets
|112
|89
|196
|158
|3
|bestinning
|6/11
|5/9
|5/9
|6/11
|3/84
|bestmatch
|6/11
|5/9
|5/9
|6/11
|3/134
|Average
|18.06
|12.57
|17.60
|18.28
|44.66
|econ
|4.37
|6.36
|6.81
|4.29
|3.72
|Strike Rate
|24.7
|11.8
|15.4
|25.5
|72.0
|4W
|8
|2
|3
|10
|0
|5W
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Sandeep Lamichhane"
Nepal unveiled their T20 World Cup jersey
The T20 World Cup is just a few days away. This season is going to start from 1st June in USA and West Indies. Nepal unveiled their upcoming World Cup jersey.The teams are preparin
Sandeep Lamichhane sentenced to eight years for rape
A case was going on in the courtagainst the Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane on the charge of molesting awoman. A Kathmandu court has sentenced Lamichhane to eight years in priso
Sandeep Lamichhane found guilty of raping minor
On Friday (December 29), theKathmandu District Court reached a verdict of rape against Sandeep Lamichhane,who had previously had the position of captain of Nepal.The court, on the
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Nepal announces their squad for the Asian Games 2023
On Friday (September 15), the Nepal Cricket Board (NCB) announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming 2023 Asian Games, to be held in China and starting on Saturday (September 23)
Nepal reaches Pakistan for Asia Cup but without rape-accused Sandeep Lamichhane
Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhanecould not go to Pakistan to play the Asia Cup with the Nepal national cricketteam due to a court hearing. The Nepal national cricket team went to Pa
Surrey Jaguars, Vancouver Knights, Montreal Tigers, Brampton Wolves secure top four spots in Global T20 Canada
The final day of the league phaseof Global T20 Canada saw the Surrey Jaguars down the Mississauga Panthers tosecure the top berth on the points table. Jaguars chased down their tar
Surrey Jaguars sign Litton Das in GT20 Canada
Bangladesh wicket-keeper batterLitton Das has got a team in the T20 franchise league of Canada. He hascricketers like Hales, Behrendorff, Lamichhane as his partner in the team.Apar
Nepal announce strong squad for ODI World Cup Qualifier
There are still 2 places vacantin the 2023 ODI World Cup. 10 teams are competing in the qualifiers to getthose 2 places. Nepal have announced a 16-member strong squad for thequalif
Sandeep Lamichhane to join Nepal squad in UAE
Sandeep Lamichhane will join the Nepal squad in Dubai for the Cricket World Cup League 2 series against the United Arab Emirates and Papua New Guinea as a replacement for Mousom Dh
Sandeep Lamichhane allowed to travel UAE for Cricket World Cup League 2 Tri-Series
Nepalese cricketer accused of rape, Sandeep Lamichhane, could join his team in Dubai for an international tri-series after the Supreme Court on Monday lifted his travel ban and con
Sandeep Lamichhane to be picked in Nepal squad for the Tri-Series
Sandeep Lamichhane, former captain of the Nepal team, is set to be included in the national team for the tri-series against Namibia and Scotland in Kirtipur.Sandeep Lamichhane coul