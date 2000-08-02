
Sandeep Lamichhane Career, Biography & More

Sandeep Lamichhane
NationalityNepal
RoleBowlers
Born2nd Aug, 2000
Age24 years, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches5147138751
Innings351739472
Not Out8822131
Runs3765712041664
High Score3516163539
Average13.926.337.0512.2364.00
Strike Rate82.8190.4786.9571.84160.00
100S00000
50S00000
6S61266
4S3324353
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 5147138751
Innings 5047136742
overs 462.2175.5506.167336
Runs 2023111934512889134
wickets 112891961583
bestinning 6/115/95/96/113/84
bestmatch 6/115/95/96/113/134
Average 18.0612.5717.6018.2844.66
econ 4.376.366.814.293.72
Strike Rate 24.711.815.425.572.0
4W 823100
5W 31140
10w 00000
News related "Sandeep Lamichhane"
thumb

Nepal unveiled their T20 World Cup jersey

The T20 World Cup is just a few days away. This season is going to start from 1st June in USA and West Indies. Nepal unveiled their upcoming World Cup jersey.The teams are preparin

thumb

Sandeep Lamichhane sentenced to eight years for rape

A case was going on in the courtagainst the Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane on the charge of molesting awoman. A Kathmandu court has sentenced Lamichhane to eight years in priso

thumb

Sandeep Lamichhane found guilty of raping minor

On Friday (December 29), theKathmandu District Court reached a verdict of rape against Sandeep Lamichhane,who had previously had the position of captain of Nepal.The court, on the

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Nepal announces their squad for the Asian Games 2023

On Friday (September 15), the Nepal Cricket Board (NCB) announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming 2023 Asian Games, to be held in China and starting on Saturday (September 23)

thumb

Nepal reaches Pakistan for Asia Cup but without rape-accused Sandeep Lamichhane

Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhanecould not go to Pakistan to play the Asia Cup with the Nepal national cricketteam due to a court hearing. The Nepal national cricket team went to Pa

thumb

Surrey Jaguars, Vancouver Knights, Montreal Tigers, Brampton Wolves secure top four spots in Global T20 Canada

The final day of the league phaseof Global T20 Canada saw the Surrey Jaguars down the Mississauga Panthers tosecure the top berth on the points table. Jaguars chased down their tar

thumb

Surrey Jaguars sign Litton Das in GT20 Canada

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batterLitton Das has got a team in the T20 franchise league of Canada. He hascricketers like Hales, Behrendorff, Lamichhane as his partner in the team.Apar

thumb

Nepal announce strong squad for ODI World Cup Qualifier

There are still 2 places vacantin the 2023 ODI World Cup. 10 teams are competing in the qualifiers to getthose 2 places. Nepal have announced a 16-member strong squad for thequalif

thumb

Sandeep Lamichhane to join Nepal squad in UAE

Sandeep Lamichhane will join the Nepal squad in Dubai for the Cricket World Cup League 2 series against the United Arab Emirates and Papua New Guinea as a replacement for Mousom Dh

thumb

Sandeep Lamichhane allowed to travel UAE for Cricket World Cup League 2 Tri-Series

Nepalese cricketer accused of rape, Sandeep Lamichhane, could join his team in Dubai for an international tri-series after the Supreme Court on Monday lifted his travel ban and con

thumb

Sandeep Lamichhane to be picked in Nepal squad for the Tri-Series

Sandeep Lamichhane, former captain of the Nepal team, is set to be included in the national team for the tri-series against Namibia and Scotland in Kirtipur.Sandeep Lamichhane coul

