Dipendra Singh Airee Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Nepal
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|24th Jan, 2000
|Age
|24 years, 7 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|52
|46
|49
|73
|1
|Innings
|51
|40
|43
|71
|2
|Not Out
|6
|9
|10
|8
|0
|Runs
|889
|1155
|1189
|1345
|1
|High Score
|105
|110
|110
|105
|1
|Average
|19.75
|37.25
|36.03
|21.34
|0.50
|Strike Rate
|72.33
|136.84
|138.25
|70.45
|3.70
|100S
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|50S
|3
|6
|6
|6
|0
|6S
|12
|42
|45
|22
|0
|4S
|77
|88
|89
|114
|0
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|52
|46
|49
|73
|1
|Innings
|46
|24
|25
|55
|1
|overs
|302.2
|66.2
|68.2
|337.1
|1
|Runs
|1195
|391
|414
|1336
|4
|wickets
|36
|22
|22
|44
|0
|bestinning
|3/18
|4/18
|4/18
|4/14
|bestmatch
|3/18
|4/18
|4/18
|4/14
|Average
|33.19
|17.77
|18.81
|30.36
|econ
|3.95
|5.89
|6.05
|3.96
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|50.3
|18.0
|18.6
|45.9
|4W
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
