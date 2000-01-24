
Dipendra Singh Airee Career, Biography & More

Dipendra Singh Airee
NationalityNepal
RoleAll Rounder
Born24th Jan, 2000
Age24 years, 7 months, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches524649731
Innings514043712
Not Out691080
Runs8891155118913451
High Score1051101101051
Average19.7537.2536.0321.340.50
Strike Rate72.33136.84138.2570.453.70
100S11110
50S36660
6S124245220
4S7788891140
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 524649731
Innings 462425551
overs 302.266.268.2337.11
Runs 119539141413364
wickets 362222440
bestinning 3/184/184/184/14
bestmatch 3/184/184/184/14
Average 33.1917.7718.8130.36
econ 3.955.896.053.964.00
Strike Rate 50.318.018.645.9
4W 02210
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Dipendra Singh Airee"
thumb

Samoa’s Darius Visser breaks T20I record for most runs in an over with 39-run blitz

Samoa all-rounder Darius Visseretched his name in cricket history by breaking the record for the most runsscored in a single over during a men's T20I match. Pic: Samoa Internationa

thumb

We deserve to be in the semifinals: Rashid Khan

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khanthinks that they fully deserve the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 8runs (DLS method) in a breathtaking match

thumb

Sandeep Lamichhane becomes the second fastest to 100 wickets in T20I's

Nepal's star leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has become the second fastest in the history of T20I Cricket to 100 wickets during the match against Bangladesh on Monday (17th June). S

thumb

Shanto hopes Nepal will comeback strongly in next World Cup

Bangladesh captain Najmul HossainShanto hopes that Nepal will comeback strongly in the next T20 World Cup. Nepal lost to Bangladesh by 21runs to book their tickets to the Super Eig

thumb

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel rues poor batting after Bangladesh defeat

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel rues poorbatting after their another defeat in their last match of the ICC T20 World Cup2024 on Monday (June 17) in St Vincent.Nepal lost to Bangladesh b

thumb

Tanzim Sakib dismantles Nepalese batting lineup to clinch 21 run victory

Bangladesh beat Nepal by 21 runs to book their tickets to the Super-Eight of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Bangladesh posted a below par total of 106 on the board before a clinical

thumb

Live: Nepal ask Bangladesh to bat first

Nepal have won the toss andelected to bowl first against Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024group-stage match at Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent.Nepalhave made one changein t

thumb

Bangladesh to take on Nepal with Super 8 at stake

Bangladesh will be taking on Nepal in the 37th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The Tigers will be looking to seal their spot in the Super 8, while Nepal will be looking to win

thumb

I am very proud of the unit: Paudel after heartbreaking 1-run defeat against South Africa

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel feelsproud for their performance against South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024group-stage match.Nepal lost to South Africa by 1run in a low-scoring

thumb

We were not near our best tonight: Markram after nervy 1-run win against Nepal

South Africa captain AidenMarkram admits that they were not up to the mark against Nepal but there are many learnings for them.South Africa beat Nepal by 1 runin a low-scoring thri

thumb

South Africa hold nerve to secure a last ball victory over Nepal in another low scoring thriller

South Africa beat Nepal by 1 run in a low scoring thriller on Saturday (15th June). Reeza Hendricks' scratchy knock of 42 off 49 balls and then Tabraiz Shamsi's four wicket-haul he

thumb

Lamicchane lands in West Indies to join Nepal squad, available for last two matches

SpinnerSandeep Lamichhane, despitefacing visa challenges has landed in West Indies to join Nepal's T20 World Cupsquad. Nepal's government and theCricket Association of Nepal (CAN)

