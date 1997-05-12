Kyle Verreynne
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Born
|12th May, 1997
|Age
|27 years, 3 months,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|14
|12
|50
|51
|71
|Innings
|23
|10
|44
|38
|109
|Not Out
|3
|1
|6
|4
|16
|Runs
|572
|371
|839
|1211
|4629
|High Score
|136
|95
|57
|114
|216
|Average
|28.60
|41.22
|22.07
|35.61
|49.77
|Strike Rate
|52.76
|84.51
|127.50
|88.45
|60.75
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|50S
|2
|4
|2
|9
|29
|6S
|3
|10
|22
|24
|42
|4S
|62
|25
|73
|85
|578
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|14
|12
|50
|51
|71
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
