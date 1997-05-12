
Kyle Verreynne

Kyle Verreynne
NationalitySouth Africa
Role
Born12th May, 1997
Age27 years, 3 months,
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches1412505171
Innings23104438109
Not Out316416
Runs57237183912114629
High Score1369557114216
Average28.6041.2222.0735.6149.77
Strike Rate52.7684.51127.5088.4560.75
100S10017
50S242929
6S310222442
4S62257385578
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 1412505171
Innings 00000
overs 00000
Runs 00000
wickets 00000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
