Mohammad Ishaq Career, Biography & More

Mohammad Ishaq
NationalityAfghanistan
Role
Born12th Feb, 2002
Age22 years, 6 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewList A1st Class
Matches13
Innings15
Not Out11
Runs3693
High Score3631
Average23.25
Strike Rate100.0049.73
100S00
50S00
6S00
4S215
OverviewList A1st Class
Matches 13
Innings 00
overs 00
Runs 00
wickets 00
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 00
5W 00
10w 00
