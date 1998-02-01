
  Zakir Hasan Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Zakir Hasan Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Zakir Hasan
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born1st Feb, 1998
Age26 years, 6 months, 11 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches3117710375
Innings6116397118
Not Out000986
Runs25811095926634518
High Score10011063124213
Average43.001.0010.0017.7529.9240.33
Strike Rate48.2220.00111.11116.3880.5753.56
100S1000314
50S20051816
6S100295340
4S300193258492
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 3117710375
Innings 000004
overs 000003.1
Runs 0000014
wickets 000000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 4.42
Strike Rate
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Zakir Hasan"
thumb

Miraz-Zakir-Hasan improved in the ICC ranking

The Tigers lost the Test series against Sri Lanka. Kamindu Mendis became the player of the series by playing excellently. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Zakir Hasan also hit Fifties. All of t

thumb

We did not perform to our potential: Zakir on Bangladesh's poor batting

Looking at Bangladesh's Testbatting, it appears that the Tigers have forgotten to bat. Bangladesh were allout for 178 runs in the first innings of the Chattogram Test, which wasbat

thumb

Zakir Hasan impresses with Hasan Mahmud's bowling

Hasan Mahmud's bowling isBangladesh's most promising feature in the upcoming Chattogram Test. In hismaiden Test, Hasan demonstrated his bowling charisma in the second innings aswel

thumb

Bangladesh bowled out for 178, Sri Lanka have a mountainous 353 run lead

Bangladesh bowled out for only 178 runs and are trailing Sri Lanka by a mountainous 353 runs. Only Mominul offered some resistance today, he was solid but others didn’t stay with h

thumb

Chattogram beat Sylhet comfortably by 8 wickets

Chattogram Challengers defeatedSylhet Strikers by 8 wickets in the first match of the day in the BangladeshPremier League (BPL). With this great win, Chattogram have climbed to the

thumb

Dipu, Zadran star in Chattogram's win against Sylhet

In the second match of the 10thseason of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Chattogram Challengers gave SylhetStrikers a taste of defeat. Chattogram won by 7 wickets in a thrilling m

thumb

Sometimes the spider gets trapped in its own web: Harsha Bhogle takes a dig at Bangladesh

India's popular commentatorHarsha Bhogle trolls the Bangladesh team after the defeat in the second Testagainst New Zealand. Hosts Bangladesh lost against New Zealand by 4 wickets o

thumb

NCL 2023 : Al Amin Hossain’s 4 fer rattles Rajshahi for a paltry 81

Another eventful day in NCL 2023-2024. Al Amin Hossain rattled through the opposition with his four fer and bundled Rajshahi out for 81 runs. And Zakir Hasan scored a brilliant cen

thumb

Live: Bangladesh bat first, Zakir Hasan makes debut

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first against NewZealand in the third and last ODI in Mirpur on Tuesday (September 26). Bangladesh have made several changes to thei

thumb

Soumya, Sohan's shadow team lost to Asian Games squad by 20 runs

The Asian Games squad won the practicematch against the shadow team Bangladesh Tigers. In this T20 format match, the shadowteam's innings stopped at 147 runs in response to the Asi

thumb

Tamim, Riyad, Soumya back in Litton-led Bangladesh squad for New Zealand series

Bangladesh have named a 15-membersquad for the upcoming ODI series at home against New Zealand. The mostnotable part of the side is former captain Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad, a

thumb

Sylhet Strikers retains Mashrafe, Shanto, Zakir but releases Mushfiqur

Sylhet Strikers have retainedfour cricketers from last season's squad ahead of the Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) 2024 season. Mashrafe Bin Mortaza will be the captain of the team

