Zakir Hasan Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|1st Feb, 1998
|Age
|26 years, 6 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|1
|1
|77
|103
|75
|Innings
|6
|1
|1
|63
|97
|118
|Not Out
|0
|0
|0
|9
|8
|6
|Runs
|258
|1
|10
|959
|2663
|4518
|High Score
|100
|1
|10
|63
|124
|213
|Average
|43.00
|1.00
|10.00
|17.75
|29.92
|40.33
|Strike Rate
|48.22
|20.00
|111.11
|116.38
|80.57
|53.56
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|50S
|2
|0
|0
|5
|18
|16
|6S
|1
|0
|0
|29
|53
|40
|4S
|30
|0
|1
|93
|258
|492
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|1
|1
|77
|103
|75
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.1
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.42
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Zakir Hasan"
Miraz-Zakir-Hasan improved in the ICC ranking
The Tigers lost the Test series against Sri Lanka. Kamindu Mendis became the player of the series by playing excellently. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Zakir Hasan also hit Fifties. All of t
We did not perform to our potential: Zakir on Bangladesh's poor batting
Looking at Bangladesh's Testbatting, it appears that the Tigers have forgotten to bat. Bangladesh were allout for 178 runs in the first innings of the Chattogram Test, which wasbat
Zakir Hasan impresses with Hasan Mahmud's bowling
Hasan Mahmud's bowling isBangladesh's most promising feature in the upcoming Chattogram Test. In hismaiden Test, Hasan demonstrated his bowling charisma in the second innings aswel
Bangladesh bowled out for 178, Sri Lanka have a mountainous 353 run lead
Bangladesh bowled out for only 178 runs and are trailing Sri Lanka by a mountainous 353 runs. Only Mominul offered some resistance today, he was solid but others didn’t stay with h
Chattogram beat Sylhet comfortably by 8 wickets
Chattogram Challengers defeatedSylhet Strikers by 8 wickets in the first match of the day in the BangladeshPremier League (BPL). With this great win, Chattogram have climbed to the
Dipu, Zadran star in Chattogram's win against Sylhet
In the second match of the 10thseason of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Chattogram Challengers gave SylhetStrikers a taste of defeat. Chattogram won by 7 wickets in a thrilling m
Sometimes the spider gets trapped in its own web: Harsha Bhogle takes a dig at Bangladesh
India's popular commentatorHarsha Bhogle trolls the Bangladesh team after the defeat in the second Testagainst New Zealand. Hosts Bangladesh lost against New Zealand by 4 wickets o
NCL 2023 : Al Amin Hossain’s 4 fer rattles Rajshahi for a paltry 81
Another eventful day in NCL 2023-2024. Al Amin Hossain rattled through the opposition with his four fer and bundled Rajshahi out for 81 runs. And Zakir Hasan scored a brilliant cen
Live: Bangladesh bat first, Zakir Hasan makes debut
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first against NewZealand in the third and last ODI in Mirpur on Tuesday (September 26). Bangladesh have made several changes to thei
Soumya, Sohan's shadow team lost to Asian Games squad by 20 runs
The Asian Games squad won the practicematch against the shadow team Bangladesh Tigers. In this T20 format match, the shadowteam's innings stopped at 147 runs in response to the Asi
Tamim, Riyad, Soumya back in Litton-led Bangladesh squad for New Zealand series
Bangladesh have named a 15-membersquad for the upcoming ODI series at home against New Zealand. The mostnotable part of the side is former captain Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad, a
Sylhet Strikers retains Mashrafe, Shanto, Zakir but releases Mushfiqur
Sylhet Strikers have retainedfour cricketers from last season's squad ahead of the Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) 2024 season. Mashrafe Bin Mortaza will be the captain of the team