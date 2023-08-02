The Ashes News
McCullum applauds England's attacking cricket in Ashes
England coach Brendon McCullum expressed satisfaction in his team's determined attacking approach during the Ashes series against Australia, which resulted in a hard-fought draw. T
Stokes hopes 2023 Ashes inspires a new generation of Test cricket fans
English skipper Ben Stokes is elated with the result of the 2023 Ashes series, stating that it was precisely what Test cricket required. He believes that the exciting matches throu
Tim Paine picks his Australia playing XI for fourth Ashes Test
Former Australia captain Tim Paine has announced just one change for Australia for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, which begins on Wednesday July 19.Former Australia captain
Michael Clarke reckons Australia have sufficient options to replace out-of-form Warner
Australia's opening batsman David Warner failed to live up to his reputation in the third Ashes Test against the England cricket team at Headingley in Leeds. The left-handed batsma
Stuart Broad reacts to Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal
The Australian cricket team led by Pat Cummins have performed well in clutch moments of the game, much better than England cricket team in the ongoing Ashes series. Rightly so, the
Andrew Strauss makes an honest assessment of out-of-form James Anderson
Former England skipper Andrew Strauss is absolutely disappointed with the way England bowlers approached the second Test against Australia at The Lord's. England pacers lacked enou
Usman Khawaja breaks silence on the long room incident at Lord's
The Australian cricket team's performance with regard to Test cricket has been nothing short of an effect. Not long ago, the Aussies defeated India by a mammoth margin of 209 runs
Cricket Australia finalize squad for the remaining Ashes Tests
Australian national cricket team led by Pat Cummins deservingly took a 2-0 lead in the ongoing five-match Ashes Test series. The Aussies who became the ICC World Test Champions by
Watch: Ollie Robinson dismisses Cameron Green with a tricky delivery
The first Ashes Test match between England and Australia has certainly lived up to the expectations of the fans. Both teams performed well when it mattered the most. However, the h
Watch: Stuart Broad dismisses Steve Smith with a magnificent delivery
The first four days of the Ashes Test opener between England and Australia came to a close. Both teams are still in the contest, with the game slightly tilting towards England's fa
Watch: Stuart Broad bowls a brilliant ball to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne
England national cricket team led by Ben Stokes were bundled out for 273 runs in the second innings and they have stretched a lead of 280 runs, setting up a competitive target of 2
Watch: Ollie Robinson dismisses David Warner with a tricky delivery
The first Ashes Test match between England and Australia certainly lived up to the expectations of the fans. Both teams performed well in most of the fragments and the game is drag