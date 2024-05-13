IPL Videos News
IPL 2024: Mukesh Kumar teases Mohammed Siraj before running him out in RCB vs DC match
Delhi Capitals' fast bowler Mukesh Kumar grabbed the headlines after he teased RCB's Mohammed Siraj before running him out during the recently-concluded encounter at M Chinnaswamy
Watch: Virat Kohli savagely trolls Mohammed Siraj after RCB vs DC clash
Former RCB captain Virat Kohli savagely trolled Mohammed Siraj after RCB vs DC clash in IPL 2024. The video clip of the same has gone viral on social media portals. The incident ha
IPL 2024: [WATCH] MI Rohit Sharma's Heartfelt Gesture to Yashasvi Jaiswal After Spectacular Comeback Hundred"
Yashasvi Jaiswal of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) silenced his critics with a stunning century against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in an exciting 38th encounter of the Indian Premier Leagu
IPL 2024: Watch - Shubman Gill lost his cool after third umpire Nitin Menon didn't use ultra-edge technology while reviewing the decision
Shubman Gill engaged in a serious banter with on-field umpires after the third umpire, Nitin Menon decided to give not out without checking the ultra-edge technology. The incident
IPL 2024: Watch - Axar Patel pulls off a one-handed stunner in MI vs DC clash
The Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The moment took place d
IPL 2024: Watch - Suryakumar Yadav departs for silver duck in his comeback against Delhi Capitals
Suryakumar Yadav has got a poor comeback against Delhi Capitals as he was dismissed for a duck in his first game for MumbaiIndians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The moment too
IPL 2024: Watch - Riyan Parag's falcon like effort to save certain boundary in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore
Riyan Parag has been always good on the field as he saved a certain boundary after his teammate made a misfield at the long-on region during the game against Royal Challengers Bang
IPL 2024: Watch - Virat Kohli replicates Ravichandran Ashwin's leave in T20 World Cup 2022
Virat Kohli does a Ravichandran Ashwin as he left the ball the same way Ashwin did during the match against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022. In that game, Ravichandran Ashwin ju
IPL 2024: Watch - Mohammed Siraj smashing monstrous sixes during nets session ahead upcoming clash against Rajasthan Royals
The pace sensation of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mohammed Siraj has caught the spotlight after smashing a few sixes during the practice session ahead of the clash against Rajasth
IPL 2024: Watch - Pat Cummins upholding spirit of the game after denying 'Obstructing the Field' appeal against Ravindra Jadeja
Skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad won the hearts of the fans when he withdrew the appeal of Ravindra Jadeja who ran right in front of the stumps during the spell of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
IPL 2024: Watch - Hyderabad crowd goes berserk after watching MS Dhoni's entry
The Hyderabad crowd went berserk at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium after watching MS Dhoni on the ground in today's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. Fa
IPL 2024: Watch - LSG debutant Mayank Yadav bowls fastest ball of IPL against Punjab Kings at 155.8 kmph
The 21-year-old boy Mayank Yadav has become the talk of the town after spitting bullets in the recent match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings. Nicholas Pooran-led Luckn