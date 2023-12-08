
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 News
thumb

World Cup 2023 final and Semi Final Pitches gets Poor Ratings From ICC

The curtain has fallen on the 2023 World Cup and the International Cricket Council (ICC) has now assessed the five Indian grounds that hosted Team India matches during the tourname

thumb

Babar Azam reacts to India's loss to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final

Pakistan batting veteran Babar Azam has congratulated the Australian team on winning the 2023 World Cup at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.Pakistan star Babar Azam has

thumb

Adam Zampa equals Muralitharan's record of most wickets in World Cup

Adam Zampa equaled the legendary Muttiah Muralitharan's record of most wickets in a single edition of the World Cup on Sunday, November 19. In the final of the 2023 edition against

thumb

Commentary panel announces for the 2023 World Cup final

ICC has announced its star-studded commentary panel for the India-Australia summit. Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting and Ian Bishop are some of the stars of the 15-member panel.An elite

thumb

ICC announces names of officials for ODI World Cup 2023 final

Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough, both from England, have been appointed as the field umpires for the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 between India and A

thumb

Shoaib Malik predicts the winner of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik predicted the winners of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 ahead of Sunday's star-studded final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.Shoaib M

thumb

Sikandar Bakht makes bizarre claim about India’s sneaky toss technique

Former Pakistan bowler Sikandar Bakht has claimed that Rohit Sharma deliberately throws the coin far away during the toss to prevent the opposition captain from seeing it.Former Pa

thumb

Gill is the next god of Indian cricket , says Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan praised Shubman Gill and said the youngster is the "new god" of Indian cricket.Former England captain Michael Vaughan suggested that Shubman

thumb

Ravi Shastri picks his finalists of ODI World Cup 2023

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 has reached the knockout phase. India and New Zealand will meet in the first semi-final on Wednesday, November 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Aust

thumb

Pakistan's selection committee sacked following Pakistan's poor show in 2023 World Cup

The PCB had sacked the entire selection committee after the team's subpar performance in the 2023 ICC World Cup.Following Pakistan's disappointing performance in the ICC Cricket Wo

thumb

Kapil Dev defends Babar Azam's captaincy after World Cup elimination

India's World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has expressed his support for Babar Azam despite criticism of the Pakistan captain's leadership following his team's exit from the ICC C

thumb

Babar Azam to meet PCB chief for Pakistan's poor performance In World Cup 2023, Reports

Pakistan captain Babar Azam arrived in Lahore on Monday after the failed World Cup season with the news that he would not resign voluntarily and wait for a call from the Pakistan C

