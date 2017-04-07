Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2017 News
PM Hasina asks Mash to review the 'decision'
Honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, has asked Mashrafe Bin Mortaza to review his decision for retiring from T20I cricket. She also congratulated on Bangladesh's
'Champions Trophy will not be the end for Mashrafe', says Board President
As rumors floating around Mashrafe Bin Mortaza’s retirement from international cricket, Bangladesh Cricket Board Chairman Nazmul Hasan Papon blew away the possibility of Mashrafe’s
Tigers will play for Mashrafe tomorrow
Bangladesh Cricket Team all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain has promised that the team will give their best tomorrow to provide a winning farewell to Mashrafe Bin Mortaza.
Work so hard that you become captain- Mashrafe
Tiger captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has talked his team mates about his decision regarding Twenty/20 retirement. He also advised young cricketers to get bigger success in future.
Bangladesh wants to end the tour with win
Bangladesh Cricket Team will take on Sri Lanka tomorrow in the second Twenty/20 international at Colombo, which will also be their last match of the tour.
Sri lanka fined for slow over rate against Bangladesh
Sri Lanka has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against Bangladesh during the first Twenty20 International in Colombo yesterday(04-04-17), this is announced by a press re
Shakib to replace Mashrafe as new captain!
BCB boss wants Shakib Al Hasan to lead the Bangladesh Cricket Team in twenty/20 internationals from their next assignment.
Mahmudullah's message towards Mashrafe on retirement
Tiger All-rounder Mahmdullah Riyad has shared a open letter in his Facebook page for Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, who announced his retirement last night.
Story behind Mashrafe's sudden retirement
Mashrafe Mortaza, one of the most successful captain of Bangladesh has announced his retirement from Twenty/20 Internationals tonight. It is being said that there are some issues w
Watch: Mashrafe's performance against SL in first T20I
Bangladesh cricket team lost to Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the series opener of two-match T20Is series. After batting first Bangladesh had set a total of 155 runs on the board by lo
Sri Lanka wins 1st T20I by 6 wickets
Sri Lanka has won the first T20 international match by 6 wickets against Bangladesh at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. They have managed to chase down the total losing 4 wickets.
Live: Bangladesh scores 155 runs in 1st T20I
Visiting Bangladesh has scored 155 runs losing 6 wickets after winning the toss and batting first in the first T20 international match of the two match series against Sri Lanka at