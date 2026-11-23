Despite their achievements on the international stage, women athletes in Bangladesh continue to battle financial insecurity, social prejudice and unequal access to opportunities. Women are steadily making their mark alongside men in almost every sphere of life, and sport is no exception. Yet, in Bangladesh, the journey for female athletes remains far from straightforward. Beyond the social barriers they encounter, many continue to represent their country while grappling with financial uncertainty. Their achievements are often remarkable, but recognition, resources and institutional support have not always kept pace. Former captain Rumana Ahmed stands in front of the Honours Board at Mirpur.

Whether it is cricket, football, shooting, handball, archery, swimming or any other sporting discipline, the challenges remain strikingly similar. Although recent government initiatives have offered reasons for optimism, the question persists: are Bangladesh's female athletes receiving the support and financial security they deserve?



Despite matching their male counterparts in dedication, discipline, commitment and hard work, women athletes continue to lag behind in several crucial areas, including financial stability, social recognition, training facilities and personal safety.

