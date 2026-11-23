Report SummaryAt one point, the highest salary in women's cricket was just BDT 10,000.Despite being a national-level shooter, Tasmayati Ali Ema earns no significant income from sports.Although salaries in women's football have increased, they remain inadequate compared to the rising cost of living.A total of 168 female athletes are set to receive government sports allowances.Alongside financial insecurity, inadequate training facilities, safety concerns and social barriers remain major challenges.
Despite their achievements on the international stage, women athletes in Bangladesh continue to battle financial insecurity, social prejudice and unequal access to opportunities. Women are steadily making their mark alongside men in almost every sphere of life, and sport is no exception. Yet, in Bangladesh, the journey for female athletes remains far from straightforward. Beyond the social barriers they encounter, many continue to represent their country while grappling with financial uncertainty. Their achievements are often remarkable, but recognition, resources and institutional support have not always kept pace.Former captain Rumana Ahmed stands in front of the Honours Board at Mirpur.
Whether it is cricket, football, shooting, handball, archery, swimming or any other sporting discipline, the challenges remain strikingly similar. Although recent government initiatives have offered reasons for optimism, the question persists: are Bangladesh's female athletes receiving the support and financial security they deserve?
Despite matching their male counterparts in dedication, discipline, commitment and hard work, women athletes continue to lag behind in several crucial areas, including financial stability, social recognition, training facilities and personal safety.
National shooter Tasmayati Ali EmaSo, what does life as a female athlete in Bangladesh actually look like? Are their earnings enough to sustain a professional sporting career? And what is being done to secure their future?
Their stories offer a revealing glimpse into the realities behind the medals, victories and national celebrations.
When former Bangladesh women's cricket captain Rumana Ahmed began her professional career, financial rewards were virtually nonexistent.
Salma Khatun, Sathira Jakir Jesy and Tithi Rani Sarkar were among the first female cricketers to receive salaries. Their monthly pay, however, amounted to just Tk 8,000. By late 2009, the entire women's cricket team had been brought under a salary structure, but the figures barely improved. The highest salary stood at only Tk 10,000.
Cricket is an expensive sport, and the financial burden extended beyond everyday expenses. Even basic equipment had to be purchased out of their own pockets.
"We bought everything ourselves because quality bats were not available to us back then. We didn't even have proper coloured pads; we used to wrap pieces of cloth around our legs and play. Later, we bought coloured pads ourselves from Gulistan. Gloves, bats — everything came out of our own pockets," Rumana recalled.
Despite those difficult beginnings, cricket eventually provided Rumana and her teammates with an opportunity to build a future through sport.
For shooters, however, even that financial prospect has remained elusive.
National shooter Tasmayati Ali Ema spoke candidly about the financial reality of her profession.
"Honestly, I still don't earn much from the sport," she said
The expenses, meanwhile, are anything but modest.
"I have had to spend a lot. We had to buy our own rifles, jackets and other equipment. Every six months or year, around Tk 10–12 lakh would go towards purchasing these items alone"
For an athlete competing at the highest level, such expenses can make the pursuit of sporting excellence an enormous financial challenge.
Football's progress, but not without struggles
Matsushima Sumaiya has been part of the remarkable rise of women's football in Bangladesh. Driven by her passion for the game and her connection to the country, she began her football journey in Bangladesh without giving much thought to financial returns.
Looking back, she acknowledges that the situation has improved considerably.
"Comparing 2021 with 2026, Alhamdulillah, the salary structure has reached a much better position," she said.
But the early years were far from rewarding.
"When I started, even the league did not offer particularly good remuneration. And there was no salary system at all for the national team. When I joined the national side, some footballers were earning Tk 3,000, others Tk 5,000, and the maximum was probably Tk 10,000. Now, the situation has improved significantly."
Sumaiya was fortunate to have a family that could support her ambitions financially. Her father hired a personal coach, arranged training grounds, covered gym expenses and ensured she had adequate nutrition.
For many other female footballers, however, that level of support was simply out of reach.
"My story is a little different from everyone else's because I learned football in Dhaka. My father had supported my passion for the game since childhood," she explained.
The contrast between her experience and that of many aspiring footballers highlights how family resources can influence a young athlete's journey.
Dalia Akter, a former captain of both the Bangladesh women's football and handball teams, offered a glimpse into an era when professional opportunities were even scarcer
"In the beginning, there was hardly any professionalism. Nobody earned a monthly or annual income from playing sports. What the current government is providing was simply unavailable during our time. There were no salaries back then," she said.
Dalia also believes that former players like herself helped lay the foundations for the progress women's football is witnessing today.
Fighting society before fighting on the field
For many female athletes in Bangladesh, the battle begins long before they step onto the playing field.
Social prejudice, conservative attitudes and the familiar question of "What will people say?" often discourage families from allowing their daughters to pursue sports.
Rumana had the support of her family, but society was not always welcoming.
"From the perspective of family support, I was fortunate. Back then, we did not have regular competitions, and there was hardly any income from playing," she said.
Former Football and Handball player Dalia Akter She recalled that even domestic competitions offered little financial incentive.
"Payments in league matches were not particularly good. There was no match fee in the National League either. We received no financial assistance from any organisation. My family was the one that supported me."
Yet, financial difficulties were only part of the struggle.
"In the early days, I faced social challenges simply because I wanted to play cricket. People were surprised that Bangladeshi girls were playing cricket. Some would say, 'If boys cannot achieve anything, what can girls possibly do?' Others questioned why girls needed to play sports or why they had to leave their homes to participate. We had to deal with all kinds of comments.
Ema, too, had the support of her family, which helped her reach the national level. But pursuing shooting meant constantly confronting questions about her career choices.
"Outside cricket and football, there is hardly any recognised career path in sports in the context of Bangladesh. So we have to face questions like, 'Why do you need to play sports? Why aren't you building a career in something else?'"
Sumaiya's family initially wanted her to concentrate more on academics. However, as she gradually became financially independent through football, their support grew.
Society, on the other hand, remained divided.
"Since I am a woman, I had to face a lot of criticism. But I also received plenty of encouragement and support. People appreciated my performances because I played well. Of course, not everyone thinks alike. Some said good things, others said bad things. That's life!" she said.
Dalia believes that growing up in an urban environment shielded her from some of the harsher criticism. She also expressed gratitude towards the people responsible for looking after and supporting female athletes during her playing days.
Success has opened doors, but the journey is far from over
Bangladesh's women's cricket team has achieved something their male counterparts are yet to accomplish: winning a major continental title.
In 2018, the women lifted the Asia Cup, marking a historic moment for Bangladesh cricket. That triumph, alongside several other achievements over the years, helped pave the way for greater opportunities for the next generation.
Rumana believes the progress is significant, particularly when compared with the circumstances in which her generation began.
"We transformed ourselves despite starting from an extremely challenging position. We were fortunate that we managed to achieve what we did. At one point, we were not even included in the ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP). Now that the team is part of the FTP, the players enjoy opportunities and facilities that we never had," she said
For Ema, reaching the international level has brought its own set of challenges.
Shooting in Bangladesh is largely club-based, and competing internationally often requires athletes to be affiliated with suitable clubs.
National shooter Tasmayati Ali Ema"The shooting sport here is club-based. The club I was associated with did not really provide the opportunity to compete at the international level. So, when you want to compete internationally, you have to choose a club accordingly," she explained.
She acknowledged that the shooting federation had provided assistance in this regard.
Sumaiya, meanwhile, highlighted a persistent disparity between club and national-team football.
She explained that while players can earn better financial rewards through international club football, the salaries they receive from the national team are often insufficient to cover their personal and family expenses.
She also pointed out that national-team players do not receive sufficient financial support for gym memberships and training.
Despite these shortcomings, the players continue to represent Bangladesh, often driven by nothing more than their commitment to the country.
Sumaiya believes football can still become a sustainable long-term profession, provided players remain committed to the journey.
"If someone can embrace the hard work, setbacks and dedication, keep moving forward and refuse to give up, I believe it is possible," she said.
However, she stressed that existing salaries need to improve.
"I don't think the current salaries are sufficient for everyone in women's football. The prices of everyday essentials have increased, and so have our expenses. Footballers also have to spend money on food, nutrition and protein. These are essential parts of an athlete's life."
Government initiatives bring renewed hope
Dalia welcomed the government's initiative to introduce financial allowances for athletes, describing it as an important step towards making sports a viable profession.
"The current government is bringing 500 athletes under a salary and allowance scheme. Some players may be excluded if they fail to perform, so performance will also be taken into consideration. I think this is a very good initiative," she said.
She believes such initiatives could gradually change parental attitudes towards sports.
"When parents see that their children can build a career and earn a living through sports, they will become more interested in encouraging them. However, we desperately need sports science facilities and laboratories. Hopefully, these will be developed in the future, but we need to move forward in that direction."
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has also introduced significant improvements in facilities and benefits for female cricketers since its current board took charge.
However, Rumana believes that improving domestic cricket and expanding training facilities should remain priorities.
She also emphasised the importance of supporting players beyond the national-team pool.
"Otherwise, where will the new players come from?" she questioned.
Ema, too, sees a future for shooting as a professional career, particularly in light of recent government initiatives.
"Yes, I believe it is possible to take shooting up professionally. The current government is working towards that. The State Minister for Youth and Sports is also working on this. They are bringing our sport into the spotlight and arranging sports cards for athletes," she said.
Rumana believes that greater recognition and financial security would encourage more women to pursue sports beyond the traditionally popular disciplines of cricket and football.
Equal opportunities must include safety
Financial security and professional recognition are essential, but they are not the only concerns. For female athletes, access to a safe and supportive sporting environment remains equally important.
Ema believes the environment in which women train and compete needs fundamental improvement.
"If a girl is representing the country, she should have a safe environment in which to do so. That is extremely important. Financial security is also crucial for women athletes. Training facilities should be the same for men and women," she said.
Dalia emphasised the importance of proper nutrition and, above all, adequate training facilities.
Sumaiya, meanwhile, pointed to the unpleasant remarks female players sometimes face from spectators.
During the most recent futsal league, she recalled, spectators made inappropriate comments from the galleries.
However, she appreciated an initiative taken by the organisers to address the problem.
"During our latest futsal league, many people in the galleries were making inappropriate comments. But the organisers took a positive initiative by ensuring that spectators could not sit near the goalposts," she said.
It was a relatively small measure, but one that demonstrated how organisers can make sporting venues more welcoming and secure for women.
The issue of athlete safety has also gained renewed attention following Bangladesh cricketer Jahanara Alam's allegations of sexual harassment.
Rumana expressed gratitude towards her former teammate for speaking out and bringing the issue into the spotlight.
"This issue was practically ignored before. It is only this year that it has received considerable attention, particularly following Jahanara's incident. I am glad that, even if belatedly, something has finally started. This should have happened much earlier. Women's safety is a serious concern," she said.
Ema also acknowledged that harassment had affected several female athletes in the past, although she believes the situation has improved.
"Many people have faced harassment in the past. The situation is better now than it used to be," she said.
Dalia, however, believes that the responsibility for ensuring safety extends beyond sporting institutions.
"Safety is not just an issue for athletes. Awareness must begin at home. It should be ensured for every child, not just girls," she said.
She also acknowledged that women remain underrepresented in the country's sporting administration and federations.
"If you look at the different federations, you will see that women's representation is significantly lower. Apart from that, I believe athletes are treated equally, and federations consider both men's and women's teams," she added.
A step towards a more inclusive sporting future
The government says it is working to create a more supportive environment and greater financial security for female athletes.
In the first phase of its initiative, 373 athletes will receive sports cards and monthly allowances, including 168 women. The Ministry of Youth and Sports has allocated Tk 1.68 crore per month for the programme.
Efforts are also underway to encourage greater female participation in sports beyond cricket and football.
Mohammad Zahed Parvez Chowdhury, Director (Sports) of the National Sports Council (NSC), pointed to the growing participation of girls in sporting programmes as an encouraging development.
"Recently, in the Notun Kuri programme, the number of girls participating was almost comparable to that of boys. Women are now present across different areas of our sporting landscape. Even the bronze medal we won in Wushu at the Asian Games came through a female athlete. Women are performing exceptionally well," he said.
He stressed that the NSC's approach was not to distinguish between male and female athletes, but to ensure that everyone received equal opportunities.
"From our perspective, we do not want to differentiate between men and women. Our plan is to improve performance across every sporting discipline. Through National Sports Council funding and under the supervision of the respective federations, we are planning year-round training programmes. We do not want any distinction between boys and girls. We want them to be recognised and valued simply as athletes," he said.
Mohammad Zahed Parvez Chowdhury, Director (Sports), National Sports Council (NSC).Asked about measures to ensure the safety of female athletes, Zahed Parvez Chowdhury said a committee had been formed specifically to address the issue.
"A committee has been formed to look after women's safety. We have sent letters to every federation asking them to provide the necessary support in matters concerning athlete safety. The National Sports Council will extend all possible assistance under its existing legal framework and implement whatever protocols are necessary to ensure their security," he said.
Bangladesh's female athletes have already demonstrated that they possess the talent, determination and resilience to compete and succeed on the international stage. Their achievements have challenged stereotypes, inspired younger generations and brought moments of immense pride to the nation.
But winning medals should not have to come at the cost of financial security, personal safety or a sustainable future.
Behind every national triumph are years of sacrifice, personal investment, family support and countless struggles that rarely make the headlines. Some athletes have had to buy their own equipment, others have relied on their families to survive, while many have continued despite criticism and inadequate facilities.
Government initiatives, improved salary structures and growing institutional recognition are encouraging signs. Yet, meaningful progress will require more than allowances and occasional reforms. It will demand consistent investment in training, nutrition, sports science, infrastructure, equal opportunities and safeguarding mechanisms.
Ultimately, the goal should be simple: no woman should have to choose between pursuing her sporting dreams and securing her future.
These athletes have already shown what they can do for Bangladesh. It is now time for Bangladesh to give them the support, dignity and security they deserve.
Interview Assistance: Shuvo Debnath Sony
Editorial Support: Siam Chowdhury
Translated by: Shahriar Kabir