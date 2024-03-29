Cricket News
Watch: Mumbai Hardik Pandya pushes away Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga
After replacing Rohit Sharma As a Mumbai Indian Captain Nothing seems to be going in MI captain Hardik Pandya's favour as they suffered another loss in Indian Premier League 2024.
Cricket officially confirmed for LA 2028 Summer Olympics
After being officially acceptedby the International Olympic Committee (IOC), cricket will return to theOlympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028. This much-anticipated decision was made
Five players to watch in their maiden ODI World Cup
Squads are finalised, sides like five-time world champions Australia have unveiled their jersey for the competition, and players are gearing up for the
Cricket to return to LA 28 summer Olympics after 128 years
Cricket's inclusion in the 2028Olympics is one step closer as its organisers presented their recommendationfor the sport's inclusion in the Los Angeles Games.After making its Olymp
Pakistan High Commission Dhaka emerges victorious in inter-Mission Cricket Tournament
Pakistan High Commission Dhaka cricket team clinched the championship trophy in the inter-Mission cricket tournament held here in Dhaka. The tournament organised by the British Hig
Anupam and Peeyush clash on Bowled.io’s cricket game on Shark Tank
Shark Tank India’s recent episodesaw Anupam Mittal and Peeyush Bansal get into a fierce battle of cricket on thesports-based social gaming platform, Bowled.io.Bowled.io is a Singap
ICC Ratings: Virat Kohli now ranks below Babar Azam in all three cricket formats
Indian test skipper Virat Kohli slipped under Pakistani captain Babar Azam in the International Cricket Council (ICC) strike rating in all three cricket formats - Test, ODI and T20
Top 10 richest Indian cricketers
In India, cricket is considered more than a religion and the cricketers have immense love among the fans. Moreover, they earn a lot from brand endorsements and on the field as well
Watch: Chris Gayle celebrates in a unique way after dismissing Reeza Hendricks
Chris Gayle is one of the best entertainers when it comes to the limited-overs format. He is known for his explosive batting style and has the ability to dominate any best bowling
3 players who might replace Shubman Gill against England
Virat Kohli and his men are currently in England for the 5-match Test series against them. They will look to bring back the winning momentum after losing the ICC World Test Champio
Sri Lanka umpire and 1996 World Cup winner Kumar Dharmasena named his all-time XI
A plethora of former and veteran cricketers have picked up their all-time greatest XI of the gentlemen's game. Fans have always shown their attention to know the XI picked by the c
Top 10 expensive cars of ten Indian cricketers
Cricket is perhaps the most commended sports in India and Indian cricketers are no less famous than any celebrities. They have an immense fan following in India as well as across t