Sujon proud of batters' outing, hopes to change fortunes in NZ
Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon is all praise for his batters that put Bangladesh on the lead against New Zealand after day three of the opening Test in Tauranga.Fifti
Rahi, Taskin run through NZ XI in warm-up game
Bangladesh have started New Zealand tour well as the bowlers put on a show in the two-day warm-up game against New Zealand XI at Bay OvalNo.2, Tauranga.The visiting captain Mominul
Bangladesh's busy 2022 schedule at a glance
Bangladesh will play as many as 11 Tests, 23 ODIs and 11 T20Is (outisde multinational tournaments) in 2022.After an already bumper 2021, yet another tight schedule awaits Banglades
du Plessis, Moeen, Narine confirmed for BPL 2022
Two-time winners Cumilla Victorians have made three major overseas signings - Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali and Sunil Narine - for the whole Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 2022 se
Fazle Mahmud called in for New Zealand tour
Fazle Mahmud Rabbi has earned a maiden Test call-up to join Bangladesh for two-match tour of New Zealand.Fazle last played for Bangladesh in 2018.The 33-year-old comes in as replac
Shakib quickest to 4000 runs and 200 wickets in Tests
Yet another record goes to Shakib Al Hasan's name as the Bangladesh all-rounder reaches 4000 Test runs, taking the fewest matches (59) to complete all-round double of 4000 runs and
Olivier returns to South Africa set-up for India Tests
South Africa have announced 21-man squad for the three Tests against India in December-January.Duanne Olivier is back in South Africa colours after having left his country for UK w
Perth scrapped from hosting 5th Ashes Test
Border restrictions mean Perth will no longer host the fifth and final Ashes Test between Australia and England in the new year.Western Australia has placed strict Covid-19 protoco
BCB approves Shakib's request to skip NZ tour
Shakib Al Hasan has been given clearance by the Bangladesh Cricket Board to skip two-Test tour of New Zealand in the new year.Shakib made his return to the side during the ongoing
Shakib returns, Joy debuts as Pakistan bat first
Pakistan have opted to bat first after winning the toss against Bangladesh in the second Test at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur as they aim 2-0 sweep.Bangladesh hav
The record that only belongs to Bangladesh
Bangladesh have become the first team in men's T20Is to bowl oppositions below 70 runs in two consecutive matches.The Tigers rattled New Zealand for their joint-lowest total 60 in
Dale Steyn announces retirement from all cricket
One of South Africa's all-time greats, Dale Steyn, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.Steyn has played 93 Tests,125 ODIs and 47 T20Is in his international caree
Mahedi vows make impact with bat and ball
All-rounder Mahedi Hasan has expressed his eagerness to prove his worth as a T20I player for Bangladesh.Mahedi, who bowls off-spin and has the ability to play big shots, has primar
England, India fined and docked WTC points
England and India have been fined 40 percent of their match fees and docked two points each from World Test Championship for maintaining slow over-rates.Both teams were found two o
New Zealand first to name T20 WC squad
New Zealand are the first team to announce squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the UAE.New Zealand have selected as many as 32 players for their four-month long tour of A
No Boult, Williamson for Bangladesh tour
New Zealand have announced squads for their upcoming white-ball tours of Bangladesh and Pakistan.The Blackcaps have not included the likes of Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Tim Sout
Shakib nominated for Player of the Month
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is one of three male players to be nominated for ICC Player of the Month award for July.Shakib played an important role during Bangladesh's a
Shoriful reprimanded for 'provoking celebration'
Bangladesh fast bowler Shoriful Islam has been reprimanded by the ICC for breaching code of conduct during the third T20I against Australia.During an intense period of the match, S
Ranking doesn’t show we're a good T20I side: Riyad
Bangladesh have snatched a historic series win against Australia, going 3-0 up in the five-match series at Mirpur.The Tigers had to defend 127 in order to claim their first ever se
Ellis creates history with debut hat-trick
Australia fast bowler Nathan Ellis has picked up three in three in the second T20I against Bangladesh to become the first to take a T20I debut hat-trick.Ellis was relatively expens