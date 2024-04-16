
Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team News
thumb

BCB announces women's squad for India series

After the series against theAustralia women's team, Bangladesh women's team will play the India series athome. The Indian cricketers are coming to Bangladesh at the end of this mon

thumb

Bangladesh women team's sponsor revealed

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has revealed about the sponsor of Bangladesh Women's Cricket team on Monday (18th March). Famous beverage company Coca-Cola Bangladesh has sponsored

thumb

BCB announces women's squad for Australia series

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has announced the 15-member Bangladesh women's team ahead of the three-matchODI series against Australia women's team at home. The cricket governi

thumb

Bangladesh's Nahida Akter in ICC Women's ODI of the Year 2023

Bangladesh's Nahida Akter hasbeen named in the ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year 2023. The left-arm spinneris the sole representative of Bangladesh in the ODI XI.Nahida took 20 wick

thumb

Australia looking for Bangladesh tour as T20 World Cup preparation

The 2024 ICC Women's T20 WorldCup will be the ninth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. It is scheduledto be held in Bangladesh between September and October 2024. Australia

thumb

Murshida, Shorna star in Bangladesh's memorable win against South Africa

Bangladesh women’s team got anunforgettable victory by beating South Africa by 13 runs in the first T20Imatch on the tour of South Africa. With such a victory, Bangladesh took a 1-

thumb

Marufa, Rabeya in Women's Premier League 2024 Auction

2 cricketers from Bangladesh havebeen named in the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction. Marufa Akter and RabeyaKhan are the two cricketers who have given Bangladesh new prospects

thumb

BCB pays women's cricketers dues

Bangladesh women's cricket isprogressing day by day. Several series wins at home, and promising performanceson the world stage have made many people hopeful about the country's wom

thumb

BCB announces women's squad for South Africa tour

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has announced a 16-member Bangladesh women's team squad for the tour of SouthAfrica. Lata Mondol has returned to the team. Bangladesh women’s will

thumb

BCB announces women's squad for Pakistan ODIs

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) hasannounced the team for the ODI series against Pakistan. Jahanara Alam and SalmaKhatun are not in the squad as usual.After the T20I series, these t

thumb

BCB announces women's squad for Pakistan series

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has announced the team for the three-match women’s T20 international seriesagainst Pakistan in Chattogram. The two star cricketers of the Bangladeshwo

thumb

BCB announces schedule for Pakistan series

Pakistan women's cricket team iscoming to Bangladesh to play ODI and T20I series. They will play three ODIs andT20I matches with Bangladesh women's team in the tour. The ODI series

