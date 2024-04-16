Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team News
BCB announces women's squad for India series
After the series against theAustralia women's team, Bangladesh women's team will play the India series athome. The Indian cricketers are coming to Bangladesh at the end of this mon
Bangladesh women team's sponsor revealed
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has revealed about the sponsor of Bangladesh Women's Cricket team on Monday (18th March). Famous beverage company Coca-Cola Bangladesh has sponsored
BCB announces women's squad for Australia series
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has announced the 15-member Bangladesh women's team ahead of the three-matchODI series against Australia women's team at home. The cricket governi
Bangladesh's Nahida Akter in ICC Women's ODI of the Year 2023
Bangladesh's Nahida Akter hasbeen named in the ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year 2023. The left-arm spinneris the sole representative of Bangladesh in the ODI XI.Nahida took 20 wick
Australia looking for Bangladesh tour as T20 World Cup preparation
The 2024 ICC Women's T20 WorldCup will be the ninth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. It is scheduledto be held in Bangladesh between September and October 2024. Australia
Murshida, Shorna star in Bangladesh's memorable win against South Africa
Bangladesh women’s team got anunforgettable victory by beating South Africa by 13 runs in the first T20Imatch on the tour of South Africa. With such a victory, Bangladesh took a 1-
Marufa, Rabeya in Women's Premier League 2024 Auction
2 cricketers from Bangladesh havebeen named in the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction. Marufa Akter and RabeyaKhan are the two cricketers who have given Bangladesh new prospects
BCB pays women's cricketers dues
Bangladesh women's cricket isprogressing day by day. Several series wins at home, and promising performanceson the world stage have made many people hopeful about the country's wom
BCB announces women's squad for South Africa tour
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has announced a 16-member Bangladesh women's team squad for the tour of SouthAfrica. Lata Mondol has returned to the team. Bangladesh women’s will
BCB announces women's squad for Pakistan ODIs
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) hasannounced the team for the ODI series against Pakistan. Jahanara Alam and SalmaKhatun are not in the squad as usual.After the T20I series, these t
BCB announces women's squad for Pakistan series
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has announced the team for the three-match women’s T20 international seriesagainst Pakistan in Chattogram. The two star cricketers of the Bangladeshwo
BCB announces schedule for Pakistan series
Pakistan women's cricket team iscoming to Bangladesh to play ODI and T20I series. They will play three ODIs andT20I matches with Bangladesh women's team in the tour. The ODI series