Bangladeshi players uncertain for IPL 2024
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has revealed that a decision is yet to be made regarding the release of the Bangladeshi cricketersfor the entire duration of the Indian Premier L
Allan Donald takes helm as bowling coach at DP World Lions
Former Bangladesh bowling coach Allan Donaldhas returned to his roots, joining the coaching staff at DP World Lions, a prominent South African domestic club. Donald, formerly at th
Shakib announced new ODI captain
Having previously captained the Test and T20I teams, Shakib Al Hasan has now been appointed as the captain of Bangladesh's ODI team as well. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has
Litton finally shines in Global T20 with half-century
Surrey Jaguars secured a sensational victory against Brampton Wolves in the Canada Global T20 League, thanks to an outstanding batting performance by Bangladesh opener Liton Das. H
McCullum applauds England's attacking cricket in Ashes
England coach Brendon McCullum expressed satisfaction in his team's determined attacking approach during the Ashes series against Australia, which resulted in a hard-fought draw. T
Stokes hopes 2023 Ashes inspires a new generation of Test cricket fans
English skipper Ben Stokes is elated with the result of the 2023 Ashes series, stating that it was precisely what Test cricket required. He believes that the exciting matches throu
Afghanistan-Pakistan to play ODI Series in Sri Lanka
Afghanistan and Pakistan are set to encounter each other in a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka, just before the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023. The matches will take place acr
World Cup trophy set for Bangladesh tour
As part of the celebrations for the upcoming World Cup, to be held in India in October-November, the World Cup trophy is set to arrive in Bangladesh. On August 7th, the trophy will
Jasprit Bumrah declared fully fit
In some exciting news for Indian cricket fans, Jasprit Bumrah, the experienced fast bowler, has been given the green light to return to the field ahead ofthe upcoming Ireland serie
Top-3 surprising wins of 2023 as of July
The year 2023 in cricket seems to be a year of surprises and unexpected victories. As the divide between teams narrows with each passing day, the growth and global appeal of cricke
Taskin shines again, 3-run victory for his team
With his impressive performance, Taskin Ahmed played a vital role in his team's three-run victory, leaving the field with a smile on his face and his head held highin the Gym-Afro
Hazlewood embraces the possibility of rain in Manchester
As the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester moves to a crucial stage, Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood has expressed his welcoming stance towards the possibility of rain affecting play. The
Russell Domingo joins Netherlands coaching panel
The Netherlands have announced their squad for the upcoming tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa. Former Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo has been included in the Dutch coaching pane
Wahab Riaz claims old PCB leadership sidelined senior cricketers.
Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja and chief selector Mohammad Wasim have been accused of favoritism, and former bowler Wahab Riaz has spoken out about the subject.w
South Africa seal stunning 27-run victory against England
South Africa seized a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against England after a remarkable victory in the opening match on Friday. South Africa, tasked with defending 298 runs
'Duke ball preparation' for India series goes on
Bangladesh is set to host India for three ODIs and two Tests later this year.Bangladesh Cricket Board will use the Dukes ball in the National Cricket League to get ready for the up
Finch reveals why Cameron Green replaced injured Josh Inglis
Australia, the defending champions of the Twenty20 World Cup, has one of the strongest teams competing in the ongoing World Cup 2022, and they have filled the majority of the avail
'Would he have said the same thing if he was picked in the IPL?'
The drama continues in Bangladesh cricket as the BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon has raised questions over Shakib Al Hasan's dedication to the national side one day after the all
'Plan was not give away wicket to spinners'
Bangladesh won the first ODI against visiting Afghanistan after a breathtaking encounter between the two sides. Although 216 seems an easy chase, the Bangladeshi batters made it a
Babar reveals their run-scoring strategy on Mirpur wicket
The upcoming three-match T20 series between Bangladesh and Pakistan begins tomorrow at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The wicketof this stadium has been famo