
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Nazmus Sajid Chowdhury
Nazmus Sajid Chowdhury

Nazmus Sajid Chowdhury

A sports enthusiast who is pursuing his passion.

Total post: 809
News by Nazmus Sajid Chowdhury
thumb

Bangladeshi players uncertain for IPL 2024

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has revealed that a decision is yet to be made regarding the release of the Bangladeshi cricketersfor the entire duration of the Indian Premier L

thumb

Allan Donald takes helm as bowling coach at DP World Lions

Former Bangladesh bowling coach Allan Donaldhas returned to his roots, joining the coaching staff at DP World Lions, a prominent South African domestic club. Donald, formerly at th

thumb

Shakib announced new ODI captain

Having previously captained the Test and T20I teams, Shakib Al Hasan has now been appointed as the captain of Bangladesh's ODI team as well. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has

thumb

Litton finally shines in Global T20 with half-century

Surrey Jaguars secured a sensational victory against Brampton Wolves in the Canada Global T20 League, thanks to an outstanding batting performance by Bangladesh opener Liton Das. H

thumb

McCullum applauds England's attacking cricket in Ashes

England coach Brendon McCullum expressed satisfaction in his team's determined attacking approach during the Ashes series against Australia, which resulted in a hard-fought draw. T

thumb

Stokes hopes 2023 Ashes inspires a new generation of Test cricket fans

English skipper Ben Stokes is elated with the result of the 2023 Ashes series, stating that it was precisely what Test cricket required. He believes that the exciting matches throu

thumb

Afghanistan-Pakistan to play ODI Series in Sri Lanka

Afghanistan and Pakistan are set to encounter each other in a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka, just before the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023. The matches will take place acr

thumb

World Cup trophy set for Bangladesh tour

As part of the celebrations for the upcoming World Cup, to be held in India in October-November, the World Cup trophy is set to arrive in Bangladesh. On August 7th, the trophy will

thumb

Jasprit Bumrah declared fully fit

In some exciting news for Indian cricket fans, Jasprit Bumrah, the experienced fast bowler, has been given the green light to return to the field ahead ofthe upcoming Ireland serie

thumb

Top-3 surprising wins of 2023 as of July

The year 2023 in cricket seems to be a year of surprises and unexpected victories. As the divide between teams narrows with each passing day, the growth and global appeal of cricke

thumb

Taskin shines again, 3-run victory for his team

With his impressive performance, Taskin Ahmed played a vital role in his team's three-run victory, leaving the field with a smile on his face and his head held highin the Gym-Afro

thumb

Hazlewood embraces the possibility of rain in Manchester

As the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester moves to a crucial stage, Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood has expressed his welcoming stance towards the possibility of rain affecting play. The

thumb

Russell Domingo joins Netherlands coaching panel

The Netherlands have announced their squad for the upcoming tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa. Former Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo has been included in the Dutch coaching pane

thumb

Wahab Riaz claims old PCB leadership sidelined senior cricketers.

Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja and chief selector Mohammad Wasim have been accused of favoritism, and former bowler Wahab Riaz has spoken out about the subject.w

thumb

South Africa seal stunning 27-run victory against England

South Africa seized a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against England after a remarkable victory in the opening match on Friday. South Africa, tasked with defending 298 runs

thumb

'Duke ball preparation' for India series goes on

Bangladesh is set to host India for three ODIs and two Tests later this year.Bangladesh Cricket Board will use the Dukes ball in the National Cricket League to get ready for the up

thumb

Finch reveals why Cameron Green replaced injured Josh Inglis

Australia, the defending champions of the Twenty20 World Cup, has one of the strongest teams competing in the ongoing World Cup 2022, and they have filled the majority of the avail

thumb

'Would he have said the same thing if he was picked in the IPL?'

The drama continues in Bangladesh cricket as the BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon has raised questions over Shakib Al Hasan's dedication to the national side one day after the all

thumb

'Plan was not give away wicket to spinners'

Bangladesh won the first ODI against visiting Afghanistan after a breathtaking encounter between the two sides. Although 216 seems an easy chase, the Bangladeshi batters made it a

thumb

Babar reveals their run-scoring strategy on Mirpur wicket

The upcoming three-match T20 series between Bangladesh and Pakistan begins tomorrow at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The wicketof this stadium has been famo

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.