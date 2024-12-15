Hridoy enhances scoring speed: Completes 3 runs in under 10 seconds with modern training devices

While his teammates are busy with the West Indies tour, Towhid Hridoy is engaged in a different kind of battle at the Home of Cricket. With a structured routine under the guidance of fitness trainers, he is rigorously working on running drills, enhancing his speed between the wickets, and perfecting his catching skills. Determined to make a strong comeback after his injury, Hridoy’s Sunday training session included focused running with markers and fitness exercises under the watchful eyes of two BCB fitness trainers. His dedication reflects his eagerness to return to the 22-yard pitch stronger than ever.