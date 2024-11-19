Visa issues delay Hridoy's T10 mission

All set, yet Towhid Hridoy's journey to the Abu Dhabi T10 remains on hold. Scheduled to play alongside Shakib Al Hasan for the Bangla Tigers, Hridoy faces a hurdle due to visa complications. While stars like Shakib and Rashid Khan are busy with preparations, Hridoy is still unable to join his team. Despite the delay, the talented national batter remains optimistic and is working hard to secure his UAE visa before the tournament kicks off on November 21.