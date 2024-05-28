Australia Cricket Team | News, Players, Fixture and Result
TEST 836
ODI 958
T20 153
See All
T20
28th May 2024, 11:00 PM
Warm-up Match, Trinidad, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain
AUSVS
NAM
Starts at 19:00 local time
T20
30th May 2024, 11:00 PM
Warm-up Match, Trinidad, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain
WIVS
AUS
Starts at 19:00 local time
T20I
12th Jun 2024, 12:30 AM
Match 24, North Sound, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
AUSVS
NAM
Match yet to begin
T20I
16th Jun 2024, 12:30 AM
Match 35, Gros Islet, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
AUSVS
SCO
Match yet to begin
View All
T20I
25th Feb 2024, 12:00 AM
3rd T20I, Auckland, Eden Park
NZVS
AUS
Australia won by 27 runs (DLS method)