WTC Final News
thumb

Ajinkya Rahane provides massive update on his finger Injury

India has been given a boost by the news that Ajinkya Rahane will be batting in the fourth innings of the ICC World Test Championship final.On his return to India, veteran batsman

thumb

Rahul Dravid as Coach is Absolutely Zero, says Basit Ali during WTC final

Former Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali didn't hold back when he criticized Indian head coach Rahul Dravid for the Indian team's bowling performance against Australia in the Ultimate

thumb

Ex cricketer Basit Ali accuses Australia of tampering with 'evidence'

Former cricketer Basit Ali has made serious ball-tampering allegations against the Australian team during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.Former Pakistan inte

thumb

Star Sports unveils new promo for WTC Final

The cricket fans are curiously waiting to witness the ultimate Test challenge between Team India and Australia as both teams will lock horns with each other in the ICC World Test C

thumb

ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final's prize money announce

The ICC has announced the prize pool for the 2021-23 Test World Championship cycle, with a total prize pool of $3.8 million to be split between the nine teams.The 2023 Australia-In

thumb

Ishan Kishan replaces KL Rahul for WTC final

Ishan Kishan will replace wobbled KL Rahul in India squad for the World Test Championship final which commences from June 7 at Lords. KL Rahul who injured himself in IPL and he ann

thumb

Sunil Gavaskar advices Rohit Sharma to take a break from IPL

Indian commentator Sunil Gavaskar chipped in with important words of advice for MI captain Rohit Sharma who is currently struggling with form in the ongoing edition of the Indian P

thumb

Watch: Virat Kohli caught on the stump mic while sledging Tom Latham

The Indian cricket team is currently into a dwell with the New Zealand side in the final of WTC. The match has been frequently getting paused too and fro due to either rain or bad

