WTC Final News
Ajinkya Rahane provides massive update on his finger Injury
India has been given a boost by the news that Ajinkya Rahane will be batting in the fourth innings of the ICC World Test Championship final.On his return to India, veteran batsman
Rahul Dravid as Coach is Absolutely Zero, says Basit Ali during WTC final
Former Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali didn't hold back when he criticized Indian head coach Rahul Dravid for the Indian team's bowling performance against Australia in the Ultimate
Ex cricketer Basit Ali accuses Australia of tampering with 'evidence'
Former cricketer Basit Ali has made serious ball-tampering allegations against the Australian team during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.Former Pakistan inte
Star Sports unveils new promo for WTC Final
The cricket fans are curiously waiting to witness the ultimate Test challenge between Team India and Australia as both teams will lock horns with each other in the ICC World Test C
ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final's prize money announce
The ICC has announced the prize pool for the 2021-23 Test World Championship cycle, with a total prize pool of $3.8 million to be split between the nine teams.The 2023 Australia-In
Ishan Kishan replaces KL Rahul for WTC final
Ishan Kishan will replace wobbled KL Rahul in India squad for the World Test Championship final which commences from June 7 at Lords. KL Rahul who injured himself in IPL and he ann
Sunil Gavaskar advices Rohit Sharma to take a break from IPL
Indian commentator Sunil Gavaskar chipped in with important words of advice for MI captain Rohit Sharma who is currently struggling with form in the ongoing edition of the Indian P
Watch: Virat Kohli caught on the stump mic while sledging Tom Latham
The Indian cricket team is currently into a dwell with the New Zealand side in the final of WTC. The match has been frequently getting paused too and fro due to either rain or bad