World Cup Matches News
Dominica withdraws from hosting 2024 T20 World Cup matches
Dominica has withdrawn from hosting matches for the 2024 T20 World Cup as the event will take place six months away in the Caribbean islands and the United States. The government e
Pakistan refuses to play ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches in Ahmedabad
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Administrative Committee Chairman Najam Sethi has told International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Greg Barclay and Chief Executive Geoff Allardice th
Pakistan prefers Chennai and Kolkata as likely to play its World cup matches
According to the Press Trust of India, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is keen to ensure that the 2023 Men's ICC World Cup in Green matches are held in Chennai and Kolkata.Accordi