Women's Cricket News
Indonesia's Rohmalia breaks women's T20I record with 7 for 0 on debut
Indonesian teenage offspinner Rohmalia set a new world record for the best bowling figures in women's T20I cricket on Wednesday. She took 7 wickets for 0 runs against Mongolia in t
ICC announces equal prize money for men's and women’s cricket
The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced equal prize money for men's and women's teams at ICC events, while making changes to the penalties for over-quoting Test cri
Women's cricket to continue in Commonwealth Games 2026
Women's T20 cricket will be atthe Commonwealth Games again in the next edition to be held in Victoria,Australia in 2026. Women's cricket was included in the Birmingham Games for th
Bangladesh women granted Test status
One of the outcomes of ICC (International Cricket Council) board and committee meetings has seen the governing body granting Test and ODI status to all Full Member women's teams.Th
'Talent will be lost if the ball and pitch dimensions are changed'
India's former Test cricketer Diana Edulji is not in favor of use of a smaller and lighter ball for the women's cricket.Sophie Devine, the captain of the New Zealand team has recom
Windies women to tour Pakistan after fifteen years
Women's international cricket returns to Pakistan after 2015.Pakistan Cricket Board’s relentless effort to bring international cricket back in Pakistan has finally ushering some fr
Women's T20 challenge before IPL playoffs
Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur will lead two XIs in a T20 challenge at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on May 22, a day before Indian Premier League playoffs start.The two playing s
I asked Kohli to marry me, he gave his bat: Wyatt
Danielle Wyatt, who plays for England's Women team has said that she will be using a secret weapon for the upcoming T20 tri-series against India and Australia.Few minutes later, sh
BCCI to arrange IPL themed tournament for Women
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planing to arrange an Indian Premier League (IPL) themed tournament for the Women too, after the Mithila Raj led Indian Women's
Waqar suggests to curtail women's ODI to 30 overs
Former Pakistani fast bowler and coach of the national side, Waqar Younis has suggested the authorities to shorten the length of a women's ODI match to 30 overs, as he feels the cu
Prize money of Women's World Cup to be ten times increased
The prizemoney of 2017 World Cup has witnessed a ten times increase to US $2 million and International Cricket Council has also said every ball of the tournament will be telecast.