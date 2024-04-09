
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Wahab Riaz News
thumb

Wahab responded to Ramiz's comment

Mohammad Amir got a chance in the T20 series team against New Zealand. Recently, this pacer announced his return to the national team after a discussion with the PCB. However, Rami

thumb

Azhar Mahmood has been appointed as Pakistan's head coach

Another major change in the coaching staff of the Pakistan cricket team. Former country all-rounder Azhar Mahmood has been named as the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team for

thumb

Asad Shafiq announce retirement from international cricket; set to become Pakistan selector

Asad Shafiq announced his retirement from cricket on Sunday (December 10). He announced his decision after leading Karachi to victory in the final of the National T20 Cup. Karachi

thumb

Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Usama Mir get NOC to play in BBL

Following the allegations ofHaris Rauf's altercation with Wahab Riaz, Pakistan's reliable media sourcessaid that Haris' no-objection letter (NOC) to play in the Big Bash League (BB

thumb

Salman Butt fired 24 hours after being hired as a consultant

Salman Butt has been sackedwithin 24 hours of his appointment as Pakistan's selection consultant. Chiefselector Wahab Riaz announced his removal on Saturday. Wahab cited externalpr

thumb

PCB announces selection panel to assist chief selector Wahab Riaz

The PCB has confirmed the appointment of former Pakistan cricketers Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar Anjum and Salman Butt as advisory members to the chief selector Wahab Riaz.The PCB ha

thumb

Wahab Riaz provides injury update on Naseem Shah, Ihsanullah and Hasnain

Pakistan cricket team's newly appointed chief selector Wahab Riaz gave an injury update on injured pacers Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Ihsanullah during a press conference on

thumb

PCB appoints Wahab Riaz as Pakistan new Chief Selector

Former left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz has been appointed as the new chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday.Former Pakistan fas

thumb

Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz have been assigned key roles in PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday appointed former cricketer Mohammad Hafeez as the director of cricket.Former pacer and current interim sports minister of Punjab Wahab

thumb

Wahab Riaz announces retirement from International cricket

Pakistani fast bowler Wahab Riaz has officially announced his retirement from international cricket to continue his journey in franchise cricket.Pakistani fast bowler Wahab Riaz ha

thumb

Wahab Riaz requests PCB to join Pakistan team’s upcoming training camp

Veteran Pakistani fast bowler Wahab Riaz, who currently holds the position of Sports Advisor to the Punjab Prime Minister, has applied to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to attend

thumb

Wahab Riaz takes a charge of sports advisor of Punjab

Fast bowler of the Pakistan cricket team Wahab Riaz took over as interim sports adviser to the Punjab government on Wednesday and met Commonwealth gold medalist javelin thrower Ars

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.