Vijay Shankar News
Vijay Shankar says he should have finished the chase against RCB
Vijay Shankar is turning out to be one of the vital assets to Gujarat Titans' set-up in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Despite not being named in the line-up in
Vijay Shankar reveals GT's success template for chasing down big totals in IPL
Gujarat Titans were newly inducted into India's premier T20 competition in the previous campaign. Under the guidance of Ashish Nehra and under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya, the f
Best knuckleball wicket I’ve ever seen: Dale Steyn on Ishant Sharma's delivery
Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated thetable-topping Gujarat Titans (GT) by defending a low score of 130 runs on Tuesday(May 2) in an IPL 2023 match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.A
Ravi Shastri makes a bold World Cup selection remark on Vijay Shankar
Gujarat Titans' all-rounder Vijay Shankar made a real case for himself during the team's fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.Vijay Shankar p
IPL 2023: Rinku hits 5 sixes in last over to register historic win for KKR
After Rashid Khan’s hattrick inthe 17th over of the match, no one would have thought about KolkataKnight Riders’ (KKR) win against Gujarat Titans on Monday (April 9). But something
We don't manage all-rounders well: Wasim Jaffer
Wasim Jaffer, a former Indiabatsman, has outlined the potential causes for Team India's recent difficultiesin finding the ideal combination in white-ball cricket. India replaced Sa
SRH's Natarajan tests Covid-19 positive
Sunrisers Hyderabad seamer T Natarajan has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals.A statement from the IPL said that Natarajan is asymptomatic. Hean
Twitterati troll Vijay Shankar after his latest remarks
Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar has been on the receiving end of trolls after his recent remarks in an interview sparked massive outrage on social media platforms. It all star
5 All-rounders India can try to make up for Hardik Pandya
The current series between India and Australia is getting heated up day by day. They are ready to lock horns with each other in the 1st T20 this Friday. Looking back, Australia has
Vijay Shankar finds a perfect match
Vijay Shankar is the second Indian cricketer who got engaged in this month. He followed Yuzvendra Chahal, who was engaged to a dentist, dancer and choreographer Dhanshree Verma.The
Shankar reveals how they were abused by Pakistani fan
Indian cricketer Vijay Shankar was introduced in World Cup during the match against Pakistan. He has revealed how a Pakistan fan abused them in a coffee shop on the previous day of
Indian stars wish Under-19 team ahead of final against Bangladesh
Indian national cricketers have sent their wish to the Boys in Blue ahead of their Under-19 World Cup final clash against Bangladesh on Sunday.The Board of Control for Cricket in I