
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
Usama Mir News
thumb

Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Usama Mir get NOC to play in BBL

Following the allegations ofHaris Rauf's altercation with Wahab Riaz, Pakistan's reliable media sourcessaid that Haris' no-objection letter (NOC) to play in the Big Bash League (BB

thumb

Usama Mir becomes first cricketer to come as concussion sub in ODI World Cup

On Friday in Chennai, againstSouth Africa, Pakistan used the concussion substitution legislation for thefirst time in ICC ODI World Cup history.During Pakistan's World Cupencounter

thumb

Pakistan players hit by viral fever ahead of their match against Australia

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had initially announced that the Pakistan team's scheduled training session on Tuesday had been canceled, indicating a strategic move to provide pl

thumb

Hasan Ali replaces injured Naseem Shah as Pakistan announce their World Cup squad

Pakistan announced their squad for the upcoming World Cup in India which commences from October, 5. Hasan Ali replaced injured Naseem Shah, while leg spinner Usama Mir got a call f

thumb

Usama Mir Joins Manchester Originals for The Hundred

Manchester Originals have hired Pakistani leg spinner Usama Mir for their upcoming third edition of the Hundred.Pakistani all-rounder Usama Mir has joined the Manchester Originals

thumb

Usama Mir re-join Worcestershire for remaining T20 Blast matches

International bowler from Pakistan Usama Mir will stay with Worcestershire Rapids for the remainder of the T20 Vitality Blast campaign after extending his stint with the county.Wor

thumb

Pakistani spinner Usama Mir shines at T20 Vitality Blast

Pakistani star spinner Usama Mir put on an all-around performance in his debut game in the ongoing Vitality Blast 2023 for his Worcestershire Rapids team.Pakistani leg spinner Usam

thumb

Worcestershire sign Usama Mir for Vitality Blast

Pakistani star Usama Mir has been signed by Worcestershire County Club for the first phase of Vitality Blast, which begins today.Worcestershire Rapids have signed Pakistan internat

thumb

Babar's ton helps Pakistan go 4 nil in the ODI series against Kiwis

Pakistan thumped New Zealand by 102 runs and went 4-0 nil in the ODI series. Babar Azam's 107 and Agha Salman's 58, while Usama Mir's 4 fer and Wasim Jr.'s 3 fer helped Pakistan cl

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.