Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Usama Mir get NOC to play in BBL
Following the allegations ofHaris Rauf's altercation with Wahab Riaz, Pakistan's reliable media sourcessaid that Haris' no-objection letter (NOC) to play in the Big Bash League (BB
Usama Mir becomes first cricketer to come as concussion sub in ODI World Cup
On Friday in Chennai, againstSouth Africa, Pakistan used the concussion substitution legislation for thefirst time in ICC ODI World Cup history.During Pakistan's World Cupencounter
Pakistan players hit by viral fever ahead of their match against Australia
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had initially announced that the Pakistan team's scheduled training session on Tuesday had been canceled, indicating a strategic move to provide pl
Hasan Ali replaces injured Naseem Shah as Pakistan announce their World Cup squad
Pakistan announced their squad for the upcoming World Cup in India which commences from October, 5. Hasan Ali replaced injured Naseem Shah, while leg spinner Usama Mir got a call f
Usama Mir Joins Manchester Originals for The Hundred
Manchester Originals have hired Pakistani leg spinner Usama Mir for their upcoming third edition of the Hundred.Pakistani all-rounder Usama Mir has joined the Manchester Originals
Usama Mir re-join Worcestershire for remaining T20 Blast matches
International bowler from Pakistan Usama Mir will stay with Worcestershire Rapids for the remainder of the T20 Vitality Blast campaign after extending his stint with the county.Wor
Pakistani spinner Usama Mir shines at T20 Vitality Blast
Pakistani star spinner Usama Mir put on an all-around performance in his debut game in the ongoing Vitality Blast 2023 for his Worcestershire Rapids team.Pakistani leg spinner Usam
Worcestershire sign Usama Mir for Vitality Blast
Pakistani star Usama Mir has been signed by Worcestershire County Club for the first phase of Vitality Blast, which begins today.Worcestershire Rapids have signed Pakistan internat
Babar's ton helps Pakistan go 4 nil in the ODI series against Kiwis
Pakistan thumped New Zealand by 102 runs and went 4-0 nil in the ODI series. Babar Azam's 107 and Agha Salman's 58, while Usama Mir's 4 fer and Wasim Jr.'s 3 fer helped Pakistan cl