Unique Record News
Three unwanted records that Pakistan achieved in World Cup 2023
The Pakistan team suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in the 2023 World Cup on Friday when they faced South Africa in Chennai, narrowly losing by a wicket.The Pakistan cricket
Abdullah Shafique achieve a unique Record on World Cup Debut
Abdullah Shafique became the first Pakistani to score a century on his World Cup debut when he scored a rescuing 113-run innings against Sri Lanka.World Cup debutant for Pakistan A
Pakistan sets unique record in international cricket
Pakistan has become the first team to play two different formats at the international level on the same day as they took part in the Asian Games and the 2023 ODI World Cup on Octob
Pakistan team sets a unique record in Test cricket history
The Pakistan team started the second of their two-game Test series against Sri Lanka in good style at the Sinhalese Sports Club cricket ground in Colombo.The Pakistani team have se
Shadab Khan achieves unique milestone in T20 cricket
Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan, who currently plays for Sussex in the ongoing T20 Vitality Blast, has achieved another milestone in the shortest cricket format.Pakistani all-rou
Naseem Shah breaks world record in first ODI against New Zealand
Pakistani speedster Naseem Shah broke the world record for most wickets after the first six ODI games of his career.Naseem Shah's performance in the first ODI against New Zealand a
Rizwan claims a unique T20I record, more than 300 runs in series
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan ranks No.1 in T20I rankings for batters.Rizwan has scored over 300 runs in the ongoing T20I series against England.Pakistani wicketkeep