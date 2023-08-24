Umesh Yadav News
Essex sign Umesh Yadav for the remainder of County Championship season
Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav has signed with Essex for the last three games of the current County Division One Championship, the English club have announced.Indian pacer Umesh Ya
Is being captain a thankless job? : Experts analyze India's defeat against Australia
Isn't it unfair that the blamefor poor performance is laid solely at the door of a team’s captain and coach?Cricket is a team sport, and only one side can win!The post mortem on In
Report: India to back Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma for West Indies series
The Board of Control for Cricketin India (BCCI) is likely to endorse Indian Premier League (IPL) performers forthe next three-format tour of the West Indies. This came after India
India have made a mistake: Ponting on India's decision of leaving out Ashwin
Australia's legendary captainRicky Ponting sees India's grave mistake of not playing a second spinner.According to him, India have already stepped into the trap. How it goes fromhe
I had belief that I can do this: Rinku after hitting 5 sixes in last over to earn win for KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)picked up a historic win against Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League (IPL)on Sunday. 29 runs were needed in the last over. Rinku Singh incredibly won
Umesh Yadav cheated by friend, losses Rs 44 lakh
Indian pacer Umesh Yadav has losta huge sum of money by trusting his friend. Expressing confidence in long-timefriendship, he made his friend his manager. That friend stole Umesh's
Zakir scores century on debut but India close in on victory
India are the favorite to win thefirst Test against Bangladesh after day four at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadiumin Chattogram. Bangladesh need 241 runs more to win while India need 4
Kuldeep's five-for sinks Bangladesh to 150 all-out, India take 254-run lead at lunch
Kuldeep Yadav’s five-for helps Indiato bundle out Bangladesh for just 150 runs in the first session of the thirdday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Taking 254 runs
Shadman fights but India A win big to seal series 1-0
Bangladesh 'A' team could notprevent defeat in the second unofficial Test on Friday (December 9) aftergetting a hard-earned draw against India 'A' team in the first unofficial test
India in driver's seat, Bangladesh face massive task to save match on last day
Bangladesh 'A' and India 'A'teams are playing the second and final unofficial Test match of the series atthe Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. At the end of the third day's pla
Dipu, Jaker shine for Bangladesh A but India A in command after day 1
Shahadat Hossain Dipu scored agreat century in the one-day edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL)just a few days ago. This U-19 World Cup-winning batter played another good
Pujara, Bharat, Umesh in India 'A' squad for Bangladesh tour
The Indian national team willvisit Bangladesh at the beginning of December to play a bilateral series. Beforethat India 'A' team are coming to Bangladesh. The star-studded team wil