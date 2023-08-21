UAE vs NZ News
New Zealand bounce back with a dominating win over UAE to take the series
New Zealand won the third T20I over Unitdd Arab Emirates by 33 runs on Sunday (20th August) at Dubai international Cricket Stadium, Dubai. With the win Kiwis took the series by 2-1
The United Arab Emirates meet New Zealand on Sunday in the decisive third T20I of the series. UAE made history when they stunned New Zealand in the 2nd T20I and level the series 1-
All round performance from UAE aids them thump New Zealand for the first time in international Cricket
United Arab Emirates thumped New Zealand by 7 wickets with 23 balls to spare on Sunday (20th August). Aayn Afaz Khan's brilliant bowling followed by some exceptional batting from M
The United Arab Emirates and New Zealand will face off in the second game of the three-game T20I series on Saturday, August 19. The venue for the match is the Dubai International C
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will meet New Zealand (NZ) in the inaugural T20I of the 2023 United Arab Emirates Tour of New Zealand on Thursday 17 August at the Dubai Internationa