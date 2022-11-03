Trevor Bayliss News
Dhawan to replace Agarwal as captain of Punjab Kings
Mayank Agarwal has been playingfor Punjab Kings for five years. He also got the captaincy in the last editionof the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, this right-handed batsman
Punjab Kings appoint Trevor Bayliss as head coach
Trevor Bayliss has been appointedas the head coach of Punjab Kings in the upcoming season of the Indian PremierLeague (IPL) after the franchise decided not to renew the contract wi
Bayliss reveals why Williamson missed SRH's season opener
Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Trevor Bayliss revealed the reason for not including Kane Williamson in the playing XI of the franchise's season opener.The biggest T20 league in the
Five contenders to replace Ravi Shastri as the head coach of India
Former Indian cricketer and present head coach of the Indian Cricket Team, Ravi Shastri is often criticized in his coaching career, even by Indian fans. The head coach has also fou
"I believe it's a great appointment" - Root on head coach Chris Silverwood
England captain Joe Root thinks that appointing Chris Silverwood as a head coach of England Cricket Team has been a perfect decision by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and al
Chris Silverwood appointed as England's head coach
Chris Silverwood has been appointed as the new head coach for England by England Cricket Board, replacing Trevor Bayliss.England's former head coach Trevor Bayliss stepped down fro
England to appoint new coach before New Zealand tour
England's director of men's cricket, Ashley Giles confirms that England Cricket Board (ECB) is considering to appoint an interim coach before their tour of New Zealand later this y
Top coaches in contention for England job
As England coach Trevor Bayliss is all set to leave England camp at the end of the summer, the England Cricket Board is reportedly looking out for someone who can fill the position
SRH appoints Trevor Bayliss as head coach
In a very ambitious way to take a whole new direction in the head coaching role, Sunrisers Hyderabad have roped in World Cup 2019-winning coach Trevor Bayliss. The news was confirm
"I think we just took it somewhat simple with the bat"- England coach
England coach Trevor Bayliss thinks that their batsman took the match against Sri Lanka slightly easy and so they played some careless shots which cost them the match."What turned
Jofra Archer likely to receive England call-up for Pakistan Series
West Indies cricketer Jofra Archer is likely to receive his England cap during England's ODI series against Pakistan.Barbados cricketer Jofra Archer is now on the verge of receivin
Bairstow out of the opening test against Sri Lanka, Buttler to take charge
There is a bad news coming if you are an England fan, their star test wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the opening test against Sri Lanka.It will be a hug