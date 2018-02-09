The Ashes 2017-18 News
ICC finds no evidence of corruption in Perth Test
The Sun newspaper published a story last year which claimed they had been offered information from two bookmakers relating to match-fixing during the day-night game. But following
Dominant Australia wins Ashes 4-0
The fifth and the final Test match of the Ashes has come to an end and the result of this match is the highlights of the whole series. Australia dominated their rivals England in a
Lyon captivates England on day four, ends with 210 run trail
Nathan Lyon took in charge of the bowling as England lost 4 wickets, still trailing by 210 runs at stumps of day four of the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground
Khawaja, Marsh brothers dominate day three
Australia have are in a dominant position against England after the third day of the fifth Ashes Test at Sydney Cricket Ground. The Aussies are leading by 133 runs.Australia were 1
Khawaja, Smith put Aus on top
Australia are on top after the end of the second day of the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Although England still have the lead.England were 233/5 overnight after l
Late strikes frustrate England at SCG
Late strikes from Australia with the second new ball have put England slightly on the backfoot after the first day of the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.Rain delayed
Anderson craves one last win in Australia
Four Ashes series have gone past in his career, James Anderson, one of the finest first bowlers the game has ever produced is now in the outskirt of most visibly his last Australia
Starc to return in Sydney Test
After suffering a bruised heel in Perth few weeks ago, Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc missed the fourth Test match against England. Reports suggested that he will miss the reminder of
Omar's record came to life
It is a massive achievement when you are the opening batsman of the team and also the last man standing unbeaten at the crease with all 10 wickets gone at the other end. Former Ban
Smith's 23rd ton denies England a win
Australia skipper Steve Smith has scored his third century in the Ashes series as his knock ends the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Groud in a draw. The Aussies leading the s
England react angrily to ball-tampering allegations
The Ashes hasn't gone too well for the England till now and when they were in with a chance of winning the fourth test, rain has slightly ended their chances. Now to make things ev
Rain delays England charge
Rain has led to early stumps in the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test at the MCG. England still have the lead in the match.England were 491/9 in 144 overs overnight. James Anders