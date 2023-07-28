Tendai Chatara News
T10 is pretty easy for the bowlers: Tendai Chatara
One of the mostprolific bowlers in the league stage of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, theexperienced Zimbabwean pacer Tendai Chatara has been giving batters ofopposition teams pl
Taskin takes three wickets but Bulawayo Braves lose by 7 runs
The Durban Qalandars fought hardagainst the Sikandar Raza-led Bulawayo Braves, and defeated them by 7 runs inwhat was a very closely contested game at the Harare Sports Club, in th
Cape Town Samp Army maintain top spot on points table
The Cape Town Samp Army continuedto be a step ahead of their rivals, as they eased past the Durban Qalandars andwon by 4 wickets, with an over to spare, here at the Harare Sports C
Mushfiqur Rahim's Joburg Buffaloes face defeat against Durban Qalandars
The Durban Qalandars registeredtheir second win of the inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10,as they swatted away the challenge of the Joburg Buffaloes with relative
Sikandar Raza's all rounder brilliance gives Zimbabwe a memorable victory over Windies to become table topper
Zimbabwe crushed the powerhouse West Indies in a crucial game of group B in ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Saturday (24th June) at Harare.West Indies won the toss and ele
Doheny, Tector, Little help Ireland beat Zimbabwe to equal series
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 46 runsin the second match of the three-match ODI series in Harare on Saturday(January 21). Despite losing the first match of the series, Paul Stirling-led
Burl stars as Zimbabwe win series-decider against Ireland
Zimbabwe have defeated Ireland by4 wickets in the series- decider on Sunday (January 15) in Harare. With thewin, the hosts clinch the three-match T20I series by 2-1.Zimbabwe captai
Garry Ballance starts his Zimbabwe career with emphatic 5-wicket win over Ireland
After more than five and a halfyears, former England cricketerGary Ballance has played international cricket. He has also contributedwith the bat in the first match for his home co
Live: Bangladesh elect to bat first, both teams make one change
Bangladesh have won the toss and chooseto bat first in an all-important match against Zimbabwe on Saturday (October30) at the Gabba.Both teams have made one changein their playing
Zimbabwe secure Super 12 spot defeating Scotland by 5 wickets
Zimbabwe have qualified for the Super12 stage with an easy win against Scotland on Friday (October 21) in Hobart.They beat Scotland by 5 wickets to top their group. Earlier, Irelan
Raza's 82* propels Zimbabwe to stunning win over Ireland
Zimbabwe have kicked off their WorldCup campaign with an easy win of 31 runs against Ireland in the ICC Men’s T20World Cup 2022 on Monday (October 17) in Hobart.After being sent to
Ervine, Chatara, Muzarabani, Shumba back in Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup squad
After 6 long years, Zimbabwe havequalified to play in the main stage of an ICC global tournament. The Test-playingnation last participated in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2016. However