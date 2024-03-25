Team India News
WATCH: When Virat Kohli celebrated Holi with Rohit Sharma and sang 'calm down'
Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is currently busy prepping for the next game against Punjab Kings (PBKS), which is slated to be held today night at M C
Captain Cool MS Dhoni reveals his cricketing role model
MS Dhoni is one of the biggest names in the cricket fraternity. His journey from the small town of Ranchi to touching the pinnacle of international cricket is a perfect example of
Kuldeep Yadav sheds light on his bowling performance after MS Dhoni's retirement
India's chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has admitted that his bowling performance hasn't been great after MS Dhoni's retirement from international cricket. Despite the fact that he p
India might be directly lose the semi final, says Misbah-ul-Haq
Team India on Sunday (November 5) once again proved their strong title credentials by defeating South Africa in the 37th match of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.The c
"Australia is the only consistent team that have won" - Rohit Sharma impressed by Australia's hunger for ICC titles
Indian captain Rohit Sharma will be leading his team from the front for the forthcoming edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. While speaking to the Indian Express ahead of the meg
Ravi Ashwin is the best off-spinner in cricket today: Sandeep Patil
Former Indian cricketer Sandeep Patil reserved the highest respect for Ravichandran Ashwin by calling him the best off-spinner in cricket today. Ravi Ashwin who was out of the ODI
Whoever beats India will win the World Cup: Michael Vaughan
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan made a bold prediction for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup tournament. According to him, whoever defeats Team India will win the mega even
Team India Unveil new Kit for World Cup 2023
Adidas has unveiled Team India's jersey for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. The upcoming tournament is a historic one for India as India will host the ODI World Cup alone for the
Jasprit Bumrah rejoins team India in Colombo ahead of Pakistan clash
After taking a short break from his 2023 Asia Cup duties to celebrate the birth of his first child, Jasprit Bumrah has rejoined the Indian team. Jasprit Bumrah arrived in Colombo e
Gill reckons his opening partnership with Rohit Sharma can be successful at World Cup
India's young opening batsman Shubman Gill has been a valuable contributor to the team at the top order. He has often led the batting attack by example, courtesy of his calm and co
Asia Cup 2023: Team India will win the trophy, says Shafali Verma
Indian women's opening slugger Shafali Verma has branded the Indian men's team as early favorites to win the 2023 Asia Cup. The squad for the tournament was announced on Monday 21
Team India will be favourites for upcoming World Cup, Eoin Morgan
Former England captain Eoin Morgan has given his take on the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023, picking out the tournament favorites and teams to watch out for. Four years ago, England w