Tanbir Hayder News
thumb

DPL 2019-20 ends with Mominul-Yasir show

Led by half-centuries by Mominul Haque and Yasir Ali, and followed by bowlers disciplined bowling Gazi Group Cricketers have secured a 35-run win against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Clu

thumb

Prime Bank win big, all-round Ziaur stars in Sheikh Jamal's thrilling win

The fight for the top spot has been growing interesting as Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Prime Bank Cricket Club both won their respective matches in the first batch of fixtures

thumb

HP end Australia tour with last-over thriller

Liton Das and his side, Bangladesh High Performance XI have won one-off the three-dayer match in last over thriller. With the victory of 21 runs, visiting side have noted another h

thumb

HP need 137 runs for consecutive fourth victory against NT

Bangladesh High Performance (HP) XI have to score 137 runs to make it 4-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against Northern Territory Invitational XI. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ জয়ের জন

thumb

HP team beat Northern Territory in the nail biter

Bangladesh High Performance (HP) squad start their Australia mission with a victory. In their very first match of the tour, they faced Northern Territory cricket team at Marrara Cr

thumb

Preliminary squad announced for Australia, SA series

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced 29-member preliminary squad for home series against Australia and a full series tour of South Africa this year. Pacer Al-Amin Hossain a

thumb

Three cricketers sent back to Bangladesh

Three cricketers of Bangladesh national cricket team who are in the preliminary squad of New Zealand tour and staying with teams in New Zealand during the limited-overs series have

thumb

Hathurusingha explains Tanbir's presence in ODI series

Bangladesh cricket team lost the three-match ODI series to New Zealand  by 3-0. After the clean sweep to Black Caps Tigers head coach Chandika Hathurusingha  faced media after reac

thumb

Tanbir Hayder reprimanded by ICC

Bangladesh all-rounder Tanbir Hayder, who made ODI debut for national side on Thursday during the second ODI match of three match series against New Zealand, has  received an offic

