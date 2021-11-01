Tamim Iqbal Khan News
Tamim unavailable for T20 series with Pakistan
Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal won’t play Twenty/20 International home series against Pakistan. That series will be followed by the ongoing Twenty/20 World Cup. Tamim unavailab
Mustafizur still in doubt for second ODI, Tamim to continue with pain
Bangladesh star pacer Mustafizur Rahman is still a major doubt for the second ODI against Zimbabwe. On the other hand, captain Tamim Iqbal has decided to play even though he did no
Tamim ruled out of Zimbabwe Test
Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal hasbeen ruled out of the Bangladesh team's only Test against Zimbabwe. TheBangladesh team have decided to play the Test without him as the pain in his
Tamim feels longer to adapt, yet finds positivity
The waiting for resumption of cricket is already over. Bangladesh will leave the country on September 23 to play the first Test against Sri Lanka on October 24. That is why cricket
"We all want to return to the field but..." - Tamim Iqbal
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic around the world, cricket in the pitch has come to a standstill. Despite the rollout of international cricket with the series between England and West Indi
Bashar picks his best test playing XI
Bangladeshi selector and former Skipper Habibul Bashar Sumon has revealed his best test playing Squad. The former skipper, who has played 50 tests for Bangladesh has sorted the pla
Tamim gets new team in T10 League
In continuation of last year, the second season of cricket's newest format T10 League is going to be held this year. With the participation of 8 years, the tournament will roll ont
Winning a tournament is very important now: Mashrafe
There was much criticism for the 14th Asia Cup schedule which was held in United Arab Emirates. On the team’s return to the country, Bangladesh limited over skipper Mashrafe bin Mo
Live: Multan opted to field first, Tamim featuring Zalmi in PSL opener
In the opening match of the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have started with Multan Sultans winning the toss against Peshawar Zalmi. The Sultan’s captain Shoaib M
BCB announces 32-man preliminary squad
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced 32-man preliminary squad for the upcoming Tri-nation series (which will be played by Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe) alongside the