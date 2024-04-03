
T20I series News
thumb

India women to tour Bangladesh for a 5 match T20I series, starts from 28th April

India women will tour Bangladesh for a 5 match T20I series, which is set to be commenced from 28th April.India women will arrive Bangladesh this month. Both the teams will play onl

thumb

Shanto is confident about winning the T20I series against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh have beaten Sri Lanka by 8 wickets on Wednesday (6th March) and levelled up the series by 1-1. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's unbeaten 53 off just 38 balls and Shoriful

thumb

Green TV is all set to broadcast live Bangladesh - New Zealand series

Bangladesh will tour New Zealand for white ball series, the series starting from 17th December. The series will be live telecasted by satellite TV channel Green Tv. Not only the Ne

thumb

Lungi Ngidi ruled out of T20I series against India

The 27-year-old South African national cricket team pacer Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against the Indian national cricket team, in a majo

thumb

Pakistan women team creates history wins first-ever series against New Zealand

Pakistan broke a drought of more than five years and wrote a piece of history of their own with an impressive 10-run win over New Zealand in the second T20I of their series in Dune

thumb

BCCI announce India Women’s squad for T20Is, Test against England, Australia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (December 1) announced the women's squad for the T20I and Test series against England and Australia. India Women will hos

thumb

India to tour Sri Lanka for white ball series in July 2024

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced the Future Tours Program (FTP) for the men's cricket team in 2024, starting with a home series against Zimbabwe in January. The Sri Lanka Nati

thumb

Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh star in India's thrilling win over Australia in first T20I

India beat Australia by wickets on Thursday (23rd November) at Vishakhapatnam. Suryakumar Yadav's merciless 80 off only 42 with Ishan Kishan's brilliant 58 from 39 deliveries took

thumb

Afghanistan tour to India for three match T20I Series in January 2024

On Tuesday, November 21, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) officially announced the schedule for the 2024 Afghanistan-India tour, which will take place in January.Afghanistan is

thumb

David Warner out of T20I Series against India after World Cup triumph

Veteran opener David Warner has withdrawn from Australia's squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against India following the successful campaign in the recently concluded I

thumb

Suryakumar Yadav announce captain for T20Is against Australia

Suryakumar Yadav has been named captain of the Indian team for the five-match Twenty-20 series against Australia starting November 23 in Visakhapatnam. VVS Laxman will be the head

thumb

Suryakumar Yadav to lead India in T20Is against Australia, Reports

Indian middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav is expected to captain the team in the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia. Suryakumar Yadav will take over from the inju

