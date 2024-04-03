T20I series News
India women to tour Bangladesh for a 5 match T20I series, starts from 28th April
India women will tour Bangladesh for a 5 match T20I series, which is set to be commenced from 28th April.India women will arrive Bangladesh this month. Both the teams will play onl
Shanto is confident about winning the T20I series against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh have beaten Sri Lanka by 8 wickets on Wednesday (6th March) and levelled up the series by 1-1. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's unbeaten 53 off just 38 balls and Shoriful
Green TV is all set to broadcast live Bangladesh - New Zealand series
Bangladesh will tour New Zealand for white ball series, the series starting from 17th December. The series will be live telecasted by satellite TV channel Green Tv. Not only the Ne
Lungi Ngidi ruled out of T20I series against India
The 27-year-old South African national cricket team pacer Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against the Indian national cricket team, in a majo
Pakistan women team creates history wins first-ever series against New Zealand
Pakistan broke a drought of more than five years and wrote a piece of history of their own with an impressive 10-run win over New Zealand in the second T20I of their series in Dune
BCCI announce India Women’s squad for T20Is, Test against England, Australia
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (December 1) announced the women's squad for the T20I and Test series against England and Australia. India Women will hos
India to tour Sri Lanka for white ball series in July 2024
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced the Future Tours Program (FTP) for the men's cricket team in 2024, starting with a home series against Zimbabwe in January. The Sri Lanka Nati
Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh star in India's thrilling win over Australia in first T20I
India beat Australia by wickets on Thursday (23rd November) at Vishakhapatnam. Suryakumar Yadav's merciless 80 off only 42 with Ishan Kishan's brilliant 58 from 39 deliveries took
Afghanistan tour to India for three match T20I Series in January 2024
On Tuesday, November 21, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) officially announced the schedule for the 2024 Afghanistan-India tour, which will take place in January.Afghanistan is
David Warner out of T20I Series against India after World Cup triumph
Veteran opener David Warner has withdrawn from Australia's squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against India following the successful campaign in the recently concluded I
Suryakumar Yadav announce captain for T20Is against Australia
Suryakumar Yadav has been named captain of the Indian team for the five-match Twenty-20 series against Australia starting November 23 in Visakhapatnam. VVS Laxman will be the head
Suryakumar Yadav to lead India in T20Is against Australia, Reports
Indian middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav is expected to captain the team in the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia. Suryakumar Yadav will take over from the inju