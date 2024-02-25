T20I cricket News
Australia becomes the fourth team to win 100 T20I matches
Australia became the fourth team in the history of Cricket to win 100 T20I matches. After cleansweeping New Zealand in their own home turf they've touched the feat today on Sunday
India seek to overtake Pakistan's T20I winning record
The Indian cricket team is all set to surpass Pakistan's record for the highest number of T20I wins as the Men in Blue prepare for the third T20I in the five-match series against A
Ruturaj Gaikwad becomes 3rd batsman to get out for a diamond duck in T20Is
Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was run out for a diamond duck in the first T20I against Australia in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, November 23.Ruturaj Gaikwad became only the third Ind
ICC introduce the Stop Clock to speed up ODI and T20I cricket
The International Cricket Council held a meeting on Tuesday where board members discussed several agenda items including cricket in Sri Lanka, gender eligibility rules and the intr
Mohammad Amir names his favorite openers for Pakistan T20Is
Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir spoke about his choice of openers for the Pakistan team in the T20 format of the game who can make an impact at the top of the order and set the
Babar Azam becomes skipper to smash most T20I centuries
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam has become the skipper with the most T20I hundreds (three) after beating New Zealand in the second T20I in Lahore on Saturday.Pakistan cricket team sk
Abdullah Shafique sets new world record for ducks in T20I cricket
Pakistan suffered another defeat in the second game of their three-game T20I series against Afghanistan after the fledgling strike force collapsed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)
Prithvi Shaw will have to wait for his chance says Hardik Pandya
Skipper Hardik Pandya has confirmed Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill will be India's opening games tomorrow and Prithvi Shaw will have to wait for his opportunity.India stand-in capta