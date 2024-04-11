T20 World Cup 2024 News
"I Hope India Don't Pick Him" - Glenn Maxwell Jokingly Hopes India Doesn't Pick Virat Kohli for T20 World Cup
Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell has added a humorous touch to the ongoing debate about Virat Kohli's selection for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Maxwell, who plays alongs
Bangladesh to play a 3 match T20I series against USA before the T20 world cup
The T20 world cup of 2024 is set to start from June. West Indies is the main host nation, also USA is another country to host the mega tournament. The venue is very unknown for Cri
T20 World Cup 2024 teams, groups and format confirmed
The ODI World Cup 2023 has just ended. However, another ICC event is lined up for next year in the form of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which is scheduled to take place in June 2024
Dominica withdraws from hosting 2024 T20 World Cup matches
Dominica has withdrawn from hosting matches for the 2024 T20 World Cup as the event will take place six months away in the Caribbean islands and the United States. The government e
Zaheer Khan Picks India's Skipper for T20 World Cup 2024
Former fast bowler Zaheer Khan believes Rohit Sharma could lead Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The next edition of the T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in the Carib
Namibia confirms its place in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Namibia defeated Tanzania to confirm their ticket to the 2024 T20 World Cup to be played in the USA and West Indies. England are the defending champions of the tournament after win
Michael Vaughan predicts the winner of T20 World Cup 2024
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has boldly predicted that Pakistan could emerge victorious in the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.Former player Michael Vaughan believes Pakistan
ICC confirms Caribbean venues for 2024 T20 World Cup
The ICC on Friday September 22 confirmed Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, St Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago and St Vincent and the Grenadines as the seven Caribbean ven
Ravi Ashwin opens up on India's T20I series ahead of T20 World Cup 2024
India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently opened up on Team India's T20I series against the West Indies ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 tournament. The veteran crick
T20 World Cup 2024 venue likely to be Changed
The ICC has asked England to host the 2024 T20 World Cup, skipping West Indies and the United States. Let's take a look at the details of the 2024 ICC World Cup venue.The West Indi
Pakistan, India likely to play T20 World Cup 2024 match in USA
The upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 match between arch-rivals Pakistan and India is expected to take place in the United States of America (USA).Neighboring countries will meet again a