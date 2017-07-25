Sylhet Superstars News
Naming 'Surma Sixers' is not eligible, says BPL authorities
Once the franchise of Sylhet emerged in the name of ‘Sylhet Royals’ which had been changed into ‘Sylhet Superstars’. In the privy of the fifth edition of the Bangladesh Premier Lea
Sylhet to host matches in the upcoming BPL
Cricket is all set to be back in Sylhet as Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is announced as one of the venues for the upcoming season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). A new
Every player should come to play BPL : Shahid Afridi
Jannatul Naym PiealFlamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who was playing for Sylhet Superstars in the third season of BRB Cables Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and ended the journ
Afridi captain on paper but Sylhet actually have three!
Jannatul Naym PiealIt is the talk of the town at the moment as to why Mushfiqur Rahim was replaced by Pakistani flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi as skipper during Sylhet Super
Afridi grabs most economical bowling figures of BPL
Jannatul Naym PiealPakistan's flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who was also seen to captain Sylhet Superstars in today's match against Barisal Bulls in the third season of th
World cricket about to witness an epic battle
Jannatul Naym PiealWith the third season of the BRB Cables Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) getting more than half way to completion, Mirpur's Home of Cricket as well as the en
Mushfiqur on his way to becoming best T20 wicketkeeper of all-time!
Jannatul Naym PiealMushfiqur Rahim is mainly known all around the globe for his scrumptious batting. Backed by his brilliance with the willow, some call him 'Mr. Dependable';
Mushfiqur goes past 800-run mark
Jannatul Naym PiealIt's a great day for Bangladesh Test skipper Mushfiqur Rahim. For the first time during the third season of BRB Cables Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), today he
Sylhet finally on the board and ahead of Chittagong!
Jannatul Naym Pieal The match between Sylhet Superstars and Comilla Victorians was also heading towards a nerve wracking thriller when Abu Haider Rony notched back to back wicket
Victorians ended at 164
Two consecutive vigorous knocks from Litton Kumar Das and Imrul Kayes helped Comilla Victorians to store a good total against Sylhet Super Stars at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadiu
Need just a win to inject impetus, believes returning Rubel
Jannatul Naym PiealRubel Hossain, Bangladesh's World Cup hero, was one of the most wanted player ahead of the third season of the BRB Cables Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). E
Rubel-Razzak fit to play for Sylhet
Jannatul Naym PiealTwo of the most experienced bowlers of the country - country's premier pacer Rubel Hossain and veteran spinner Abdur Razzak - were signed by Sylhet Superstars i