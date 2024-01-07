
Sydney Thunder News
thumb

Warner to be available for Sydney Thunder on Friday's match against Sydney Sixers

After attending his brother's wedding, David Warner is hoping to play in Friday's (January 12) BBL clash against Sydney Sixers for Sydney Thunder by hopping on a helicopter."

thumb

Sydney Thunder sign Chamari Athapaththu for WBBL 2023-24 season

Chamari Athapaththu has signed as the Sydney Thunder's overseas substitute, completing the squad ahead of the club's start at North Sydney Oval on October 22.WBBL club Sydney Thund

thumb

Heather Knight to lead Sydney Thunder for WBBL

England captain Heather Knight will lead the Sydney Thunder in this year's WBBL, succeeding the retired Rachael Haynes.Dynamic England Women's captain Heather Knight will lead the

thumb

Sydney Thunder announce Heather Knight as captain for WBBL

Heather Knight, the currentcaptain of England, will take over as captain of the Sydney Thunder for theWomen's Big Bash League this year. Her predecessor, Rachael Haynes, hasretired

thumb

Top five teams confirmed for the BBL 2022-23 knockouts

With the last two matchesfinished on Wednesday (January 25), the five teams for the knockouts have beenconfirmed in this year’s Big Bash League (BBL).In the first match of the day,

thumb

Sydney Thunder terminates Fazalhaq Farooqi's contract due to behaviour issues

The Sydney Thunder have called off their deal with Afghan left-arm pace bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi after a "conduct incident" sparked an investigation by Cricket Australia's integrity

thumb

Sydney Thunder all out for 15- lowest total in T20 history

Sydney Thunder were bowled outfor an unbelievable 15 runs against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League(BBL), a record low in a professional Twenty20 match.Adelaide won by 124 r

thumb

Sydney Thunder signs Usman Qadir to step up in Spin Attack

Sydney Thunder has signed Pakistani leg spinner Usman Qadir to bolster his bowling attack for the upcoming 2022-23 Big Bash League.He will mainly cover for Tanveer Sangha, who is o

thumb

BBL Massive blow as David Willey withdraw form Sydney Thunder

Sydney Thunder suffered a major setback a month before KFC BBL|12 when David Willey, her platinum pick in the first foreign player draft, withdrew from the tournament.Big Bash Leag

thumb

Warner confirms his BBL return after nine years

Australia star opener DavidWarner has confirmed his comeback to the Big Bash League (BBL) after nine yearswith a two-year deal with Sydney Thunder. Following the end of the SydneyT

thumb

Mohammad Hasnain gets team in 'The Hundred' after clearing bowling action

Young pacer Mohammad Hasnain hasbeen called up for the England franchise tournament ‘The Hundred’ after beingrelieved of the ban on clearing bowling action. The Pakistan pacer has

thumb

Mohammad Hasnain successfully modifies bowling action

Pakistanpacer Mohammad Hasnain has successfully modified his bowlingaction. He has gonethrough tests privately in Lahore under the supervision of National HighPerformance Center (N

