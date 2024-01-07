Sydney Thunder News
Warner to be available for Sydney Thunder on Friday's match against Sydney Sixers
After attending his brother's wedding, David Warner is hoping to play in Friday's (January 12) BBL clash against Sydney Sixers for Sydney Thunder by hopping on a helicopter."
Sydney Thunder sign Chamari Athapaththu for WBBL 2023-24 season
Chamari Athapaththu has signed as the Sydney Thunder's overseas substitute, completing the squad ahead of the club's start at North Sydney Oval on October 22.WBBL club Sydney Thund
Heather Knight to lead Sydney Thunder for WBBL
England captain Heather Knight will lead the Sydney Thunder in this year's WBBL, succeeding the retired Rachael Haynes.Dynamic England Women's captain Heather Knight will lead the
Sydney Thunder announce Heather Knight as captain for WBBL
Heather Knight, the currentcaptain of England, will take over as captain of the Sydney Thunder for theWomen's Big Bash League this year. Her predecessor, Rachael Haynes, hasretired
Top five teams confirmed for the BBL 2022-23 knockouts
With the last two matchesfinished on Wednesday (January 25), the five teams for the knockouts have beenconfirmed in this year’s Big Bash League (BBL).In the first match of the day,
Sydney Thunder terminates Fazalhaq Farooqi's contract due to behaviour issues
The Sydney Thunder have called off their deal with Afghan left-arm pace bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi after a "conduct incident" sparked an investigation by Cricket Australia's integrity
Sydney Thunder all out for 15- lowest total in T20 history
Sydney Thunder were bowled outfor an unbelievable 15 runs against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League(BBL), a record low in a professional Twenty20 match.Adelaide won by 124 r
Sydney Thunder signs Usman Qadir to step up in Spin Attack
Sydney Thunder has signed Pakistani leg spinner Usman Qadir to bolster his bowling attack for the upcoming 2022-23 Big Bash League.He will mainly cover for Tanveer Sangha, who is o
BBL Massive blow as David Willey withdraw form Sydney Thunder
Sydney Thunder suffered a major setback a month before KFC BBL|12 when David Willey, her platinum pick in the first foreign player draft, withdrew from the tournament.Big Bash Leag
Warner confirms his BBL return after nine years
Australia star opener DavidWarner has confirmed his comeback to the Big Bash League (BBL) after nine yearswith a two-year deal with Sydney Thunder. Following the end of the SydneyT
Mohammad Hasnain gets team in 'The Hundred' after clearing bowling action
Young pacer Mohammad Hasnain hasbeen called up for the England franchise tournament ‘The Hundred’ after beingrelieved of the ban on clearing bowling action. The Pakistan pacer has
Mohammad Hasnain successfully modifies bowling action
Pakistanpacer Mohammad Hasnain has successfully modified his bowlingaction. He has gonethrough tests privately in Lahore under the supervision of National HighPerformance Center (N