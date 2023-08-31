
Surrey News
thumb

Surrey sign Sai Sudharsan for final three Championship fixtures

Surrey have signed highly-rated Indian batsman Sai Sudharsan for the remaining three county championship games.Surrey have signed India A batsman Sai Sudharsan for the LV= Insuranc

thumb

Surrey make history chasing 501 runs in County Championship Division One

Chasing a target of 501 runs,Surrey beat Kent by 5 wickets in a County Championship Division One match onWednesday. It was their first and only second win in the history of the Cou

thumb

Sean Abbott creates history in English cricket with 34-ball century

Although an all-rounder, SeanAbbott’s main identity is as a pacer. His highest innings in T20 was 41 runs. Hisaverage was just 10.91 in 76 innings. But the Australian all-rounder h

thumb

Josh Hazlewood fit for WTC final and Ashes

After returning from IPL 2023with side pain, Josh Hazlewood has been given the all-clear and is now eligibleto play in the World Test Championship final against India and the Ashes

thumb

Bangladesh-born cricketer Arafat Bhuiyan makes dream debut in County Championship

Bangladesh-born cricketer ArafatBhuiyan made a headline in the country after being called up to the CountyChampionship. This time his debut in the county is more hyped. Arafat is h

thumb

Hashim Amla announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from international cricket three and a half years ago. Since then he was playing domestic cricket. Now the former South African batter ha

thumb

Kemar Roach returns to Surrey for the start of 2023 county season

West Indian fast-bowler Kemar Roach joins Surrey for the first six games of the County Championship season.Kemar Roach has signed up for a third summer with county championship hol

thumb

Ashwin signs for Surrey for one match

India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has signed to play one County Championship match for Surrey this season.Ashwin will play the final Group 2 match against Somersetat The Oval,

thumb

Resistant Amla wins a remarkable draw for Surrey

South African great Hashim Amla's resistance has pulled off a sensational draw for Surrey against Hampshire in a County Championship match at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.Surrey w

thumb

Ashwin could play a first-class game at The Oval before England Tests

When the Indian team arrived in the UK, they didn't get much time to practice and prepare for the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand at The Ageas Bowl in Southam

thumb

Watch: Glamorgan pull off the ropes from the jaws of defeat in last ball

Nowadays, the cricket fraternity has seen several thrilling finishes especially those that transpire in the final over. The ongoing edition of the T20 Blast 2021 has produced notab

thumb

"My wife ran away from the ground" - Murali Kartik recollects controversy over 2012 Mankading incident

The former Indian cricketer Murali Kartik recalled an incident when his wife literally ran away from the ground after he was booed for "Mankading" while playing county cricket for

