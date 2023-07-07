Super six News
Theekshana, Nissanka star in Sri Lanka's dominating win over Windies
Sri Lanka won against Windies by 8 wickets on Friday (7th July) at Harare Sports Club, Harare. Pathum Nissanka, Maheesh Theekshana and Dimuth Karunaratne star in Sri Lanka's domina
Ryan Burl's 83 goes in vain as Scotland win Zimbabwe threat to keep their hope alive for world cup
Scotland have beaten Zimbabwe by a big margin of 31 runs to keep their hope alive for World Cup qualifications 2023. Zimbabwe are almost on the verge from disqualifying from World
Maheesh Theekshana stars in Sri Lanka's dominanting win over Zimbabwe
Sri Lanka thumped Zimbabwe by 9 wickets to remain table topper of super six round on Sunday (2nd June) at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.Earlier the day Sri Lanka won the toss and op
Brandon McMullen's inspiring spell knocks out Windies from World Cup
Scotland depicted an upset against Windies and knocked them almost out from the World Cup. Scotland won the match against Windies by 7 wickets on Saturday (1st July) at Harare Spor
Sri Lanka win a thriller against Netherlands to be the table topper of super six
Sri Lanka won against Netherlands by 21 runs on Friday (30 June) at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Sri Lanka are just one win away from booking their tickets for the forthcoming Wor
Sean Williams' masterclass crushes down Oman in the first match of super six
Zimbabwe crushed down Oman in a thrilling match in ICC Cricket World Cup qualifiers 2023 on Thursday (29th June). Zimbabwe beaten Oman by 14 runs and kept their purple patch going