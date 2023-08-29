
St Lucia Kings News
thumb

Faf du Plessis to undergo surgery for elbow injury

Former South African captain Fafdu Plessis was suffering from an elbow injury for a long time. He continued toplay with painkiller injections for so long. However, Du Plessis has d

thumb

Brandon King stars as Jamaica Tallawahs beat St Lucia Kings in first match of CPL 2023

Jamaica Tallawahs captain BrandonKing is the star of the first match of this year’s Caribbean Premier League(CPL). His team beat St Lucia Kings by 11 runs.King brought the same for

thumb

Shakib's Guyana to face Barbados in CPL playoffs

After Shakib Al Hasan joined, thefortunes of Guyana Amazon Warriors changed overnight in the Caribbean PremierLeague (CPL). Guyana, who were about to knock out of the tournament wi

thumb

Shakib falls for golden duck but instrumental with bowling in Guyana's second straight win

Bangladesh star all-rounder ShakibAl Hasan has joined Guyana Amazon Warriors a few days ago. A team that was atthe bottom from the start, with two consecutive wins after Shakib's a

thumb

I see myself playing a similar role to Samuels: Chase

All-rounder Roston Chase has saidthat he’ll like to play the anchor role in the West Indies squad in theupcoming T20 World Cup which Marlon Samuels did successfully in his time.Sam

thumb

Drakes’ blitzkrieg hands St Kitts and Nevis Patriots first CPL title

Young all-rounder Dominic Drakes scored a heroic knock of 48 runs in 24 deliveries to handSt Kitts and Nevis Patriots their maiden CPL title. Patriots went on to win thefinals in t

thumb

Watch: Pollard walks away from the on-field umpire after bizarre decision

Kieron Pollard's presence on the field means that the entertainment quotient is doubled. There is no better feeling than seeing the cricketers come up with new antics to entertain

thumb

St Lucia Kings third CPL team named after IPL franchise

St Lucia Zouks have been renamed as St Lucia Kings after IPL involvement, becoming the third CPL team to be named after a IPL team.Last year the St Lucia team was sold to KPH Dream

