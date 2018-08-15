Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2018 News
SL victorious in sole T20I encounter
Sri Lanka have sealed the low-scoring one-off T20I thriller by three wickets against South Africa at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. It was a day for bowlers in the sold-out match.[c
Sri Lanka outplayed South Africa in last ODI
Sri Lanka completely outplayed the South African side led by Quinton De Kock beating them by 178 runs in the final ODI of the five match ODI series. The final ODI of the five match
SL win rain-affected ODI in thriller
Sri Lanka have got back to winning ways after a nail-biting victory by 3 runs (D/L method) over South Africa in the fourth ODI at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The serie
Sri Lanka announce T20I squad
Sri Lanka Cricket has announced the squad for the single T20 international against South Africa scheduled to occur on August 14 in Colombo.The Proteas will end their month long tou
Du Plessis to miss rest of SL tour
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has been ruled out for the rest of the ongoing Sri Lanka tour with shoulder injury. He sustained the injury during the third ODI in Pallekele, w
Bowlers, de Kock power SA to 2-0
South Africa have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series after an emphatic victory by four wickets in the second ODI against Sri Lanka at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium,
South Africa regain momentum in the ODI Series with easy win
South Africa are now on a full tour to Sri Lanka to play 2 tests, 5 ODIs and one T20I. In the test series the hosts showed pure dominance over visitors by a clean sweep of 2-0.Afte
Angelo Mathews returns as captain
South Africans are now on a tour to Sri Lanka for 2 tests, 5 ODIs and one off T20I. The test series was recently concluded and Lankans had a clean sweep over visitors by winning bo
Rangana Herath opens up about his retirement
On 23rd July, Sri Lanka completed a clean sweep in the Test series with South Africa as the hosts won the 2nd Test by 199 runs. After the Test match the current leading bowler of S
A series full of host's dominance
On May 23 this year one of the greatest batsmen of the current generation announced his retirement from all forms of International cricket. As we all know that is none other than A
Herath's six for models Sri Lanka's clean sweep after an age
An emphatic 199 run victory against South Africa on Monday at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo, led Sri Lanka to record a 2-0 clean sweep which is their first series win o
Sri Lanka marching massive win, clean sweep
Sri Lanka are on brink of another victory in the second Test as they need five wickets at the end of third day at Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo. South Africa are chasing a