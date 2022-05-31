Sri Lanka A News
Charith Senanayake named Sri Lanka 'A' team manager
Sri Lanka's former opening batterCharith Senanayake has been appointed as the manager for the ‘A’ team. The 59-year-old Senanayake willmanage the home team against the visiting Aus
Bangladesh A to tour Sri Lanka this year
Bangladesh A and Sri Lanka A will face off in a series in November this year.Akram Khan, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cricket operations committee chairman, has confirmed that lo
Saif's all-round brilliance seals series for Bangladesh 'A'
Saif Hassan's terrific hundred and contribution with the ball sealed an emphatic win against Sri Lanka 'A' in D/L method.After losing the first one-day, Bangladesh 'A' came back st
Bangladesh "A" stand in a suitable position after day one
Sri Lanka A manage to score 223 runs by losing 5 wickets against Bangladesh A at the end of day one in the second unofficial test of the series. The century partnership between Pat
Miraz-Mithun shine in drawn Test match
The first Test match between Bangladesh A and Sri Lanka A ended in a draw. Mehudy Hasan Miraz and Mohammad Mithun were the notable names for Bangladesh A.The three-day Test match w
Rain forces 'A' series level
Poor weather conditions have forced the third unofficial ODI between Bangladesh A and Sri Lanka A to be abandoned at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The three-match series ha
Bangladesh A scamper to 2-run win
Bangladesh A have sealed a narrow 2-run win over Sri Lanka A in the cliff-hanger first unofficial ODI at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The hosts are 1-0 up in three-match s
Sabbir-Mosaddek tons lead Bangladesh 'A' to comfort zone
At stumps of the third day of the first four day match between Bangladesh ‘A’ and Sri Lanka ‘A’ in Chittagong, Bangladesh ‘A’ are in the leading position, courtesy to a pair of hun
Karunartne-Thirimanne firm on rain-affected first day
Sri Lanka A have finished the first day with 171 runs for the loss of four wickets in the first of the three unofficial Tests against Bangladesh A at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium,
First unofficial Test moved to ZACS
Bad weather in Cox's Bazar has forced the first four-day match between Bangladesh A and Sri Lanka to be moved to Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The series will kick of