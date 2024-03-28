SRH vs MI News
IPL 2024: Watch - Ishan Kishan replicating Dhoni swag costing an extra run amidst Sunrisers Hyderabad's run rampage
Ishan Kishan who is known as 'pocket dynamite' was trying to make a run-out in MS Dhoni style during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
"I liked what I saw today" - Hardik Pandya after being trounced by SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in a high scoring affair on Wednesday (27th March). Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram teared apart
Hyderabad batters fire up to beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in a high scoring affair
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in a high scoring affair on Wednesday (27th March). Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram teared apart
IPL 2024: Watch - Karma hits back Hardik Pandya after Rohit Sharma sending MI skipper to boundary line
In today's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya was sent back by Rohit Sharma as he took the responsibility during the slog overs of the game. Coming
Sunrisers Hyderabad breaks the record of RCB to post highest team total in the history of IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad have broken the record of Royal Challengers Bangalore to post highest team total in the history of IPL as Hyderabad have posted 277 runs eclipsed RCB's previous
Travis Head becomes the fastest ever to reach fifty for SRH
The Australian gun batter Travis Head was benched in the first match of Sunrisers Hyderabad, in where they lost the match by 4 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. But getting back
Arjun Tendulkar expresses his delight after getting his first IPL wicket
Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders recently at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, the youngster didn't make an impact straightaway as he conceded 17
Sachin posts a heartwarming tweet after his son Arjun's match-winning final over against SRH
Legendary Sachin Tendulkar couldn't be any happier upon seeing his son Arjun Tendulkar weave the magic with the ball in the 20th over of Sunrisers Hyderabad's run-chase at Rajiv Ga
Arjun Tendulkar practices bowling pin-point yorkers
Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar recently hogged the limelight after he made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He bowled two over
IPL 2023: Aiden Markram takes two stunning catches to dismiss Kishan and Suryakumar
Sunrisers Hyderabad are taking on Mumbai Indians in the 25th gameof the sixteenth edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League. The intriguing fixture is currently being held at
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Match 25, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in their 25th match of Indian T20 League 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 18, 2023 at 19:30