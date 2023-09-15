
South Africa vs Australia 2023 News
thumb

Nortje ruled out of Australia series, Bavuma to miss fourth ODI

Due to a lower back ailment,South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje will miss the next two ODIs againstAustralia, while South Africa's skipper Temba Bavuma will be absent fromFrida

thumb

Anrich Nortje ruled out of third ODI against Australia

South Africa have been dealt asetback ahead of the third ODI against Australia, as star pacer Anrich Nortjehas been ruled out with a back injury.Nortje leftthe field afterbowling f

thumb

Australia add Michael Neser to squad for ongoing South Africa series

Pacer Michael Nesser has beenincluded in the Australia squad for the ongoing ODI series against SouthAfrica. He has been taken as an additional cricketer in the team due to theinju

thumb

Selection for the WC is not my job: Marnus Labuschagne

The news of Marnus Labuschagne'somission from Australia's World Cup squad came as a surprise. He was also notin the squad for the ODI series against South Africa. But due to Steve

thumb

Australia retain No.1 spot in ODI rankings

Australia secured a great win in the first match of the ODI series against South Africa on Wednesday (September 7). They won by 3 wickets chasing 223-run target where they were 113

thumb

Spectators' cars stolen during South Africa-Australia third T20I

There was an incident of stealingduring the third T20I match between South Africa and Australia in Durban onSunday. At least three cars have been reported stolen from outside thegr

thumb

I don't think Tanveer's heart rate gets over 100: Mitchell Marsh praises Tanveer Sangha

Australia T20 captain MitchellMarsh has praised Tanveer Sangha for the youngster's ability to keep thingsstraightforward, saying that it bodes well for his future success.As Adam Z

thumb

Short, Johnson, Hardie to debut against South Africa in first T20I

In the first match of thethree-match T20I series against South Africa, Australia has lined up the playingXI with three debutants. Besides, the leadership of Australia's new captain

thumb

Glenn Maxwell rules out of South Africa series due to injury

Just weeks before the start ofthe ODI World Cup 2023, star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell isdealing with a new injury after injuring his ankle during a training session inDur

thumb

Dewald Brevis earns maiden call-up in South Africa squad

Cricket South Africa (CSA) hasannounced the squads for the upcoming limited-overs home series againstAustralia. Dewald Brevis has been selected for the first time in the series.Fan

thumb

Mitchell Marsh to lead Australia in T20 series against South Africa

The three-match T20I seriesbetween Australia and South Africa will begin on August 30. All-rounder MitchellMarsh will lead Australia's T20 team on their tour of South Africa. This

thumb

Surprises in Australia's ODI World Cup 2023 preliminary squad

Cricket Australia (CA) hasannounced the preliminary squad of 18 members ahead of the upcoming ICC Men’s CricketWorld Cup 2023 in India. This team will play ODI series against India

