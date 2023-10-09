SL vs PAK News
Maheesh Theekshana set to return for Sri Lanka against Pakistan
Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana is expected to return to the playing eleven for the team's upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 league match against Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi Intern
Kusal Mendis and Asalanka brilliance take Sri Lanka final after beating Pakistan in a thriller of a match
Sri Lanka reached the final of Asia Cup by beating Pakistan by 2 wickets in a thriller of a match at R.Premadasa Cricket Stadium on Friday (15th September). Kusal Mendis' exception
Noman Ali runs riot through the Lankan batting lineup to help Pakistan cleansweep Sri Lanka
Pakistan thrashed Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs on Thursday (27th July) at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. Abdullah Shafique's majestic double hundred, Agha Salman's swashbu
Abdullah Shafique's marathon double hundred propels Pakistan on top in Colombo Test
Pakistan dominated the entire day 3 like they did on day 1. That day with their venomous bowling and today with their batting. Abdullah Shafique led the platform with his marathon
Relentless rain halts play in Colombo test on day 2
A day is being washed out due to rain in Colombo test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Only 9 overs have been bowled on day 2 and then relentless rain enforced umpires to call off t
Pakistan team sets a unique record in Test cricket history
The Pakistan team started the second of their two-game Test series against Sri Lanka in good style at the Sinhalese Sports Club cricket ground in Colombo.The Pakistani team have se
Naseem, Abrar star to wrap up Sri Lanka cheaply and dominate the day one
The opening day of second test has been thoroughly dominated by team Pakistan. They showed all rounder brilliance as their every sectors performed accordingly, which helped them go
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Hosts Sri Lanka will be keen to get back on their winning ways when they take on Pakistan in the second game of the Test series at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club.Sri Lanka is read
Imam Ul Haq's calm fifty helps Pakistan chase down 131 to win the Galle test
Pakistan have beaten Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in the first test of 2 match test series on Thursday (20th July) at Galle International Stadium, Galle. Saud Shakeel's unbeaten 208* hel
Saud Shakeel's unbeaten 208 helps Pakistan go on top after day 3 in Galle test
Pakistan started their journey of day 3 when they were 91 runs away from Sri Lanka with two of their set batters are in at the middle : Agha Salman and Saud Shakil. They both start
Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman keep Pakistan on track in rain irrupting day
The Galle test is in equilibrium position. A hectic day of test Cricket and there have been lots of ups and downs. First Prabath Jayasuriya stuttered Pakistan and then Saud Shakeel
De Silva, Mathews fifties help Sri Lanka go on top after day 1 in Galle test
Dhananjaya De Silva's fighting 94 and Angelo Mathews' 64 depicted a great comeback for Sri Lanka from 54-4. The match is in equilibrium after day 1 and both the teams had their nic